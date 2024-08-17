What Kierkegaard Can Teach Us About the Meaning of Life





J. Aaron Simmons is a professor of philosophy, widely published author, popular speaker, and trout fisherman and mountain biker. Specializing in the philosophy of religion and political philosophy, Simmons is the past president of the Sren Kierkegaard Society USA. He has published hundreds of academic articles and numerous other books on philosophy. Simmons is an active public philosopher and hosts the YouTube channel Philosophy for Where We Find Ourselves.

Below, Aaron shares five key ideas from his new book, Camping with Kierkegaard: Faithfulness as a Way of Life. Listen to the audio version read by Aaron himself in the Next Big Idea app.

https://cdn.nextbigideaclub.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/16144250/BB_Aaron-Simmons_MIX.mp3 1. The human condition is defined by vulnerability and relationality.

Being human fundamentally means being vulnerable. We are finite beings. We will all die, no matter how successful we are. Furthermore, we regularly experience loss and tragedy.

Our embodiment marks us as fragile, imperfect, and limited. But the good news is that because of this embodied vulnerability, our finitude is never something we experience in isolation. We are deeply relational. We are connected to others through bonds of emotional investment and moral responsibility. Because of our shared condition, we can hurt others, but we can also care for them. Life matters because that choice is real for us in the small things of everyday life. Freedom is real, but so are consequences.

2. Finitude is the condition of meaning.

It might seem that since existence is finite, despair might threaten all our activities. What’s the point of doing anything if it’s all going to end eventually? Well, ancient philosophers, from Socrates and Seneca to contemporary thinkers like Jean-Paul Sartre and Maya Angelou, all remind us that since we don’t have an infinite amount of time, it’s crucial to make the most of it. In my book, I express this by asking the question: What is worthy of your finiteness?

We all have to answer this question for ourselves, but our decisions have a profound impact on others. So ask yourself: What is worthy of your time, attention, investment, effort, action, beliefs, and dedication? What is worthy of your life itself?

“Since we don't have infinite time, it is crucial to make the most of it.”

Our decisions matter because they help shape the world for those who inherit it. Yes, finitude can be frustrating because it means we can’t manage everything. No matter what we choose, risk remains. But as David Kangas, my former teacher and mentor, wrote to me in an email the day he was diagnosed with terminal cancer: “At the end of the day, there is the unmanageable, but we would be insignificant beings without it. So, I go about my day! Finitude is not something to run away from but something to embrace. Life is not something to put off until tomorrow but something to live in each moment.”

3. Seek loyalty rather than success.

Once we begin to ask ourselves, “What deserves my finitude?” we can see the importance of changing our approach to life from success-oriented to faithfulness-oriented.

There’s nothing wrong with being successful, but it can be a dangerous way to find meaning in life because it operates on an “if only, then I won’t do it” logic. Maybe you, like me, have thought to yourself, “If only I could make it to the weekend, if only I could get that promotion, if only I could find the right relationship, if only I could get that house, or that car, or that bank account, then I’ll be happy, then I’ll find joy, then I’ll have time to focus on what matters.”

If we get into the habit of thinking that the condition of our joy is some external success, some social recognition, or some accomplishment, we will live in such a way that joy is always within reach, but never quite there. It's like the singer Donovan Woods says: even though we keep saying that next year we will do the things we hope to do and be the person we hope to be, we never stop and realize that there is no next year. There is only today.

The problem with success orientation is that it makes us people who define ourselves by success and are destroyed by failure. If we embrace loyalty as a way of life, we better understand that the goal is not to catch trophy trout (although that’s cool), but to be someone who keeps fishing. It’s about living a life, not just hanging trophies on the wall.

It is important to note that I do not define faith as a religious idea but as an existential idea. Faith is simply a risk with a direction. It is about accepting the risk of our vulnerable existence, that whatever you choose to do, you could have chosen differently, while deliberately living in a direction that you take to be worthy of your finitude. As any mountain biker knows, when you set out on a trail, you set out on it! The same is true in life.

4. Don't be an asshole!

A life focused on success can easily tempt us into becoming what Aaron James calls an asshole. The asshole thinks that his success makes him better than others and that his accomplishments determine his identity. He can’t stand criticism because he needs to be sure of himself. Assholes aren’t just annoying people; they’re fundamentally out of touch with their very humanity. They both deny their vulnerability and downplay their relationality. It sucks to go camping with assholes!

“What you choose to let matter today will define what matters tomorrow.”

Living faithfully is the best way to avoid becoming an asshole, because the purpose of life is not to be something, once and for all, but rather to always become someone we accept we have been. The problem (and the exciting promise) is that we already are what we are becoming. In other words, since there is no next year, it is crucial that we not assume that success will make us what we hope to be. Only by being what we hope to become here and now can we live faithfully in the hope that defines us.

What you choose to let matter today will define what matters tomorrow. Aristotle makes this point when he says that our habits define our identity. Similarly, Augustine addresses the same idea when he notes that what we love determines our identity. In Camping with Kierkegaard, I talk about the theme song from the TV show Cheers and emphasize the importance of finding a place where everyone knows your name. Well, when we appreciate the importance of living faithfully, we actively name ourselves the way we want to be known. Hopefully, you are known as someone others want to have with them on the mountain, in the office, and as a friend.

5. Cultivate humility, hospitality and gratitude.

What kinds of behaviors mark the lives of those who dedicate themselves to a faithful existence? I think there are three key virtues we learn on the trails of life and, literally, by spending time in the mountains. The first is well expressed by contemporary philosopher Kendrick Lamar: Sit down, be humble.

Socrates presented humility, the awareness of one's own limitations, as the key to the search for truth. If you think you have it all figured out, you have no reason to continue to think carefully. Only by being humble enough to understand that we still have much to learn can we cultivate the proper awareness required by a commitment to truth. In the mountains, if you are not humble, you will get hurt or worse. Overconfidence on the trail will not end well.

Once we have developed humility, we should also understand that hospitality is necessary. Others may know what we do not know. Being hospitable is a way of being open to encouragement and criticism. As my wife and I said to each other at our wedding, “Come, let us walk together and talk along the way.” This invitation helps overcome the division and animosity that comes from arrogance.

When we live a life of humility and hospitality in faithfulness, then we can appreciate gratitude not as an occasional emotion, but as a constant lens through which we view the world. Sometimes it rains while camping, you have an accident on the way down, or the fish aren’t biting, but you are there, where you chose to be. Joy is possible because, as philosopher Nick Riggle says, this beauty of the present moment, of life itself, remains present. Ultimately, with Anne Lamott, may we all be humble enough to say help, hospitable enough to give thanks, and grateful enough to live each day with a deep expression of “wow.”

To listen to the audio version read by author Aaron Simmons, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nextbigideaclub.com/magazine/kierkegaard-can-teach-us-meaning-life-bookbite/51124/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos