British minister targets ticket sellers in Taylor Swift pun-filled video | Ticket prices





The UK government has issued a warning message to ticket scalpers and announced it will begin consultations on a second round of sales in the autumn.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has confirmed plans to introduce consumer protection measures on reselling tickets to stop people being scammed, in a video released to coincide with Taylor Swift's UK tour.

The Guardian has reported for years on ticket touts who sell tickets for exorbitant fees, then immediately sell them on secondary ticket-selling websites, including one that sold 85 tickets to an Adele concert for $24,000.

In addition to legitimate tickets being resold at huge margins, fans have also fallen victim to fraud involving non-existent tickets. Recently, Lloyds Bank estimated that $1 million had been lost on fake tickets for the UK dates of Swifts Eras tour alone.

Last year, the then Conservative government rejected plans to crack down on the sector, leading campaign groups backed by Ed Sheeran, PJ Harvey and Arctic Monkeys to warn that fans would continue to face indiscriminate scams by touts on resale sites.

Details of the talks, which are expected to begin in October or November, have not been released, but Reynolds said they would include proposals for safeguards to protect consumers, businesses, artists and sportspeople.

In the video, he shows off his knowledge of Swift's back catalog, shows off his prowess at wordplay, and warns the touts: Going to a show should be a love story, not a rip-off of the touts we all know so well. Many people are used to accepting the empty space in their finances and just squeezing it out, depending on the touts' big profits. But this is our song, and it's time to let go of the fear.

He added: “What I want to say to the peddlers is, I knew you were the problem, but you are the reason I did this.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/money/article/2024/aug/16/ticket-touts-jonathan-reynolds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos