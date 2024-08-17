2024 US presidential election: hope has changed sides





The conventions of the two main American parties, held every four years before each presidential election, are a great tradition in political life across the Atlantic, a sort of oratorical rodeo, a mixture of tradition, emotion and, in good years, revelations. The Democratic National Convention that opens Monday, August 19 in Chicago promises to be an unprecedented experience: it will be the scene of the coronation of an unexpected candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, who, in the space of three weeks, electrified the campaign, pushed Donald Trump to the ropes of his tired boxer and gave the Democrats a taste of victory again.

Since July 21, hope has indeed changed sides. The decision of President Joe Biden, 81, to withdraw from the race in favor of Harris, yielding to pressure from Democratic leaders worried about the impact of her age, has completely reversed the dynamic. The timing of the announcement cut short the dramatization surrounding the attack on Republican candidate Trump, who had been shot in the ear a week earlier during a campaign rally. It also destroyed the media impact of his party's convention, which was held the following days in Milwaukee.

Former California attorney general Kamala Harris, 59, has transformed herself from a lackluster vice president who stood in the president’s shadow into an energetic candidate with infectious enthusiasm. Going on the offensive, she has so far made a clean sweep, as evidenced by a rapid rise in polls, particularly among black and Hispanic voters who were turning away from Biden.

The size of the crowds she draws to her rallies has unsettled Donald Trump, so sure of her singular appeal that he has accused her, against all evidence, of using artificial intelligence to inflate the image of packed stands. The choice of a Midwestern American as her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, has been very well received by her supporters. The image of an optimistic and confident ticket contrasts with the tougher and more vindictive duo formed by Trump and JD Vance, the young Republican senator from Ohio. Finally, Kamala Harris has begun to outline her vision of the presidential mandate she is seeking by unveiling, on August 16, the broad outlines of an economic policy focused on improving the purchasing power of the middle class and the role of the federal government in this effort.

As spectacular as this latest Democratic turnaround is, Harris still has much to accomplish. Polls give the Harris-Walz duo hope of unseating the Trump-Vance duo in the key states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and even making gains in Georgia and Arizona. But the Republican Party, which maintains its lead in the electoral college, is far from defeated. Trump has many opportunities to rebound between now and November 5, including in the televised debate with the Democratic nominee on September 10.

In the meantime, Harris and her party already have one success to their credit, which the convention will have to confirm: that of having put hope, dynamism and rationality back at the center of the democratic game in the United States and of having offered in record time a solid alternative to the disastrous prospect of a second Trump term.

