UK pensions head for highest sales in 10 years





Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite stories from this weekly newsletter.

UK personal pension sales are set for their best year in a decade as higher interest rates and new financial rules push people back towards retirement products that provide a guaranteed income.

According to the Association of British Insurers, insurance groups sold £3.6 billion worth of personal pensions in the first half of 2024, up more than 50% on the same period last year.

That puts the market on track for its best performance since 2013 (under former Chancellor George Osborne). The Budget shocked Britain's retirement market by slashing the tax on people withdrawing pension funds.

The surge in sales was reflected in the interim results of some of the biggest UK insurers this month. FTSE 100 group Legal & General took in an additional £1.2 billion in premiums from personal pensions after a record year in 2023.

“Last year was already a good year, and what’s amazing is that this year we’ve doubled our growth compared to the first half of last year,” CEO Antonio Symes told the Financial Times.

He said more and more people are choosing to buy a personal pension with some of their invested money, as well as other options such as so-called drawdown products, which are products that still provide income from the funds invested.

Amanda Blanck, Aviva's chief executive, said private pensions, once out of fashion, were becoming popular again thanks to low interest rates and pension freedom.

She believes the market is likely to continue to grow. Interest rates will probably come down, but probably not to previous levels.

The interest rates on pensions backed by insurance companies through government bonds reflect yields in their prices, and in an era of low interest rates, these rates have fallen, which has been a major motivation for the Osborne reforms.

According to Hargreaves Landsdowns Pensions Comparison Service, a healthy 65-year-old with a $100,000 pension can currently receive a single pension (paid to one person) of up to $7,100 per year, paid for a minimum of five years.

Four years ago, the number would have been around 4,700.

In 2013, insurers sold nearly $12 billion in personal pensions. David Richardson, chief executive of Just Group, believes the personal pension market could eventually surpass that level, pointing to the growing size of so-called defined contribution pots.

“I don't see any reason why we should look at this as a ceiling as we did before,” he said. [DC] The amount of money you save for retirement will increase every year.

suggestion

One factor is the new so-called consumer duty rule, which requires advisers to demonstrate that they are considering the best interests of their clients. Insurers say this has spurred the promotion of guaranteed income products.

Today's retirees often mix tax-free cash with some withdrawn income while purchasing annuities as part of their holdings, and they are increasingly using this approach as they seek greater certainty later in retirement, executives said.

Yvonne Brown, ABI's director of long-term savings policy, said access to the right support to help people make the right choices was important.

She urged the Financial Conduct Authority to use its ongoing work on what constitutes retirement guidance and financial advice to open up more opportunities for people to get support with their retirement decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7afd7f27-825b-4b84-9bfd-b400f3dc5c2f The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos