Lawyer, family of Air Force airman killed by Florida deputy demand he be charged





More than three months after a U.S. Air Force airman was shot and killed by a Florida sheriff's deputy, his family and attorney are asking prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges against the former lawman.

At a news conference Friday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump questioned why the investigation took so long, noting that the shooting of Staff Sgt. Roger Fortson was captured on the deputy's body camera.

He said that for black people in America, when they delay, delay, delay, it shows that they are trying to sweep the problem under the rug.

“It's on video, guys,” Crump added. “What happened is no mystery.”

Fortson, 23, was killed May 3 by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Duran in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The airman opened the door to his apartment holding a handgun pointed at the ground and was killed within seconds, body camera video showed.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran, saying his life was never in danger and he should not have fired his gun.

An internal investigation by the sheriff's office found that Fortson made no hostile or offensive movements and, therefore, the former deputy's use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable.

On Friday, Crump said his team had been informed that authorities would make a decision on charges on Aug. 23.

Mark these dates on your calendar, brothers and sisters, mark them on your calendar, Crump told supporters gathered for the news conference in a church sanctuary in Fort Walton Beach.

The Aug. 23 date was communicated by a senior official in the state attorney's office, Crump said. Neither State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden, who oversees the district, nor her staff responded to requests for comment Friday.

Fortson, a native of metropolitan Atlanta, was stationed at Hurlburt Air Force Field in the Florida Panhandle. At his funeral outside Atlanta in May, hundreds of Air Force personnel in blue uniforms filed past his casket, which was draped with an American flag.

Crump and his family now want the former deputy charged.

“At the state’s attorney, you have everything you need,” Crump said. The only question is: Are you going to do it?

