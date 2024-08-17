



Britain's prison system is set to face a new crisis this week as scores of criminals are set to be released on bail rather than face court hearings.

With hundreds of rioters being jailed, prisons were reaching capacity and HM Prison and Probation Service was forced to prepare an emergency plan, 'Operation Early Dawn', to prevent prisoners being transferred from police stations to court unless there were more places available.

People who go to court and are sentenced to prison may be locked up in a prison hundreds of miles from their home.

More than 300 people are now in custody charged with crimes related to the riots that followed the Southport attack, and that number is expected to rise rapidly as police chiefs pledge to do everything they can to track down the perpetrators.

The Observer understands the prison operation was used for several days in March when overcrowding was previously at critical levels and is expected to begin this week.

According to internal documents, prison security staff conduct assessments throughout the day every day to determine how many inmates in police custody are available for scheduled court hearings and how many are out on bail and have their cases delayed because there is no room in the prison.

Officials will sort inmates in police custody, prioritize as many as possible for court hearings based on the severity of their alleged crimes, and adjust plans based on new population information gathered from across the prison system.

According to sources, Operation Early Dawn is needed because a long-running emergency response called Operation Safeguard, which involves locking up to 200 prisoners up in police cells overnight before moving them to prison, is running out of steam.

Mark Fairhurst, national president of the Correctional Officers Association, said there were just 340 places left in adult male prisons to house rioters.

He added that the prison population has increased dramatically on a weekly basis, one of the largest increases he has ever seen.

Police arrest a rioter in Rotherham. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The northwest and northeast are where the most chaos has taken place, so the mob is likely to arrive in the southwest or southeast. The mob should not expect to find a prison at the door. They will go wherever there is space, and if they do not like it, they will have a hard time.

Fairhurst warned that Labor's new early release scheme, which is expected to free thousands of prisoners, would not be implemented until next month.

What we're worried about is the next three weeks. It's going to be really, really tight. This riot came at a bad time.

The number of people being brought before the courts for charges related to rioting is soaring, with a total of 677 charges and 1,117 arrests recorded since July 29. National Police Commissioner for Public Order BJ Harrington said police would continue to identify and arrest those involved in the rioting.

He added that the relentless focus on bringing people to justice will not change. There is no place to hide. We are going after people.

Harrington said arrests were likely to be delayed as the chaos subsided, but the investigation would continue for months as police used anonymous social media accounts to identify perpetrators and hours of CCTV footage to track masked rioters down to the moments before they covered their faces.

He added that the number of arrests will inevitably decrease, and some of those investigations will take longer. Some of them will require forensic downloads of cell phones and detailed evidence, which could take time to build a case.

Harrington rejected claims that Tier 2 police were disproportionately punishing right-wing protesters, saying, “We were not against protests, we were against crime. The police will deal with illegal and violent things as well.”

He said claims that police were more lenient toward Palestinian and environmental protests were false, adding that they did not set fire to the hotel or throw bricks. That is not second-tier policing, it is about dealing with threats, danger and harm.

While many of the defendants who have appeared so far have pleaded guilty and received speedy sentences, more than 150 cases are set to be referred to the full Crown Court for trial, adding to the massive backlog of cases that was originally scheduled to be resolved by 2027.

Michelle Healey, KC, a Midland-based attorney, said the litigation has been moving at an unprecedented pace so far.

She added that she was seeing judges put in place protocols to bring people from magistrates' courts to the Crown Court within a few days. There was a real emphasis on speedy justice that had not been seen since the 2011 riots, but it would take longer if they started accepting pleas and trials.

The Justice Department spokesperson said: “This government’s first duty is to keep the public safe, and the new attorney general has taken steps to ensure that the justice system always keeps dangerous criminals in custody, protects the public, and reduces repeat offenders.

'Operation Early Dawn' is not currently in progress and will be announced to the public when it becomes active.

