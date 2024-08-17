FLiRT Could the Corona variant still ruin summer? | UK News





Public health officials continue to emphasize the importance of booster shots and testing (Photo: Shutterstock)

It seems like a lot of people know someone who has developed symptoms of coronavirus in the past few weeks, and it seems like FLiRT is the cause.

Sore throats, headaches, constant coughing, and fatigue are not symptoms people want to experience during the summer.

The UK has been dealing with a series of new cases of Covid-19 for several weeks, caused by the FLiRT variant, named after the letters in the mutation's name.

Cases had been steadily increasing for several weeks through late July, but fortunately the number of people testing positive had dropped sharply.

Cases fell by almost 27% in the week to August 8, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). However, deaths rose by almost 11% in the week to 193.

Hospital admissions also fell 14%, with 2,695 patients hospitalized in the week ending July 29, according to agency data.

The FLiRT coronavirus variant is one of the major strains (Photo: Shutterstock/Tong_stocker)

Health experts say the early summer surge was caused by variants KP.3, KP.2 and KP.1.1 in the FLiRT family.

The KP.3 variant is a highly contagious subvariant of the Omicron strain, and along with other variants, accounts for more than 69% of cases in the United States.

And health experts warn that these new variants are spreading more rapidly.

NHS GP Dr Maryam Malik told The Independent that the FLiRT family of coronaviruses have a spike protein that is better at evading our immune defences and is slightly more infectious.

This includes those who have had a protective vaccine and those who have been previously vaccinated against COVID-19, so reinfection is possible.

Likewise, the LB.1 variant has mutations that help it spread and potentially weaken the protection provided by existing immunity, making it different from previous versions of the virus, she added.

What are the symptoms of the new Covid FLiRT variant? Fever or chills Cough Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Headache Muscle pain Shortness of breath Fatigue Loss of taste or smell Brain fog (feeling less awake and unconscious) Gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, mild diarrhea, vomiting)

Dr. Malik added that the virus is more likely to spread because there are no longer legal restrictions such as social distancing or mandatory mask-wearing.

It's a warning echoed by others in the medical community.

Professor Laurence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, told i: “This is a wake-up call. The virus has not gone away and it is certainly not a seasonal infection.

It is very likely that the combination of new, more transmissible variants of the virus and a decline in immunity has led to increased levels of infection.

We hope this doesn't result in a mass outbreak, but we need to keep a close eye on it.

However, vaccination still offers protection, especially against more severe symptoms. People who are reinfected also tend to have milder symptoms.

Where can I get tested for coronavirus?

According to Gov.UK, it is no longer possible to order free rapid lateral flow tests or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests through NHS Online.

Both types of COVID-19 tests are still available in stores and pharmacies, including online.

These days, tests are a bit harder to come by, but you can buy them at the drugstore (Photo: Shutterstock/Cryptographer)

Even people with underlying medical conditions or those who work in the healthcare or hospice field can get lateral flow testing for free at a pharmacy.

According to the UKHSA, an autumn booster will soon be available to vulnerable and elderly people. The NHS will contact those who are eligible to confirm details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says getting a COVID-19 vaccination this fall will protect you from severe COVID illness during the winter.

What are the latest coronavirus quarantine rules?

Coronavirus restrictions won't be in place in England until 2024, but the government is still advising people who test positive to stay at home.

This article was first published on July 9, 2024.

