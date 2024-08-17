OpenAI Claims Iranian Group Targeted American Voters With ChatGPTExBulletin





In this illustration photo, the homepage of OpenAI’s ChatGPT app is displayed on a laptop screen on February 3, 2023. This week, OpenAI said it has used its own AI models to detect covert influence operations. Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe .

OpenAI says it banned a group of ChatGPT accounts after uncovering evidence the users were linked to an Iranian group trying to sow division among American voters.

In a statement Friday, OpenAI said it had discovered online articles and social media comments created using ChatGPT. The content didn’t get much traction but focused on a number of controversial issues, including the U.S. presidential election, Israel’s war in Gaza and Israel’s presence at the Olympics. The AI-generated content appealed to both progressive and conservative audiences.

“This operation does not appear to have generated significant engagement from the public. The majority of social media posts we identified received few or no likes, shares, or comments,” OpenAI said.

The investigation found that long-form articles generated by the AI ​​were posted on websites posing as news outlets. Meanwhile, OpenAI said the now-banned accounts composed social media comments in English and Spanish by asking ChatGPT to rewrite comments already posted by other social media users.

“They interspersed their political content with commentary on fashion and beauty, perhaps to appear more authentic or in an effort to build an audience,” the company said.

OpenAI's internal investigation comes a week after the release of a report from Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center, which showed how groups linked to the Iranian government used a range of online tactics to try to interfere in the US presidential election.

A day after Microsoft’s report was released, Donald Trump’s campaign said it had been hacked and accused Iranian actors of stealing sensitive internal documents. The campaign did not provide specific evidence. On Wednesday, Google’s threat intelligence group said it had detected and disrupted a phishing operation by Iranian hackers targeting both the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns.

What is the motive for this operation linked to Iran?

According to OpenAI, these accounts were linked to a covert operation known as Storm-2035. Last week, Microsoft researchers discovered that the same group was behind four websites impersonating American media outlets.

The fake sites have amplified polarizing messages on hot-button issues related to LGBTQ rights and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The goal is to sow chaos and polarize American voters as Election Day approaches, according to Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center.

“Iran is primarily focused on preventing elections from taking place,” Watts told NPR last week.

Both Microsoft and OpenAI reported that AI-generated websites and content did not generate many page views or much online engagement.

