UK to see 'enhanced' sunrises and sunsets before hurricane remnants bring 'unseasonably wet and windy weather' | UK News





Smoke from North American wildfires could “enhance” UK sunsets and sunrises this weekend, before the remnants of a hurricane bring “unseasonably wet and windy weather”.

Although the sun was shining across southern England, the skies on Saturday were not as blue as many had hoped.

This is because smoke from wildfires, mainly in Canada, travelled thousands of miles via separate jet streams to the UK.

Wildfires raged across North America this summer, forcing thousands of people from their homes and straining emergency services.

Now the impact is being felt across the Atlantic, with smoke causing skies over Britain to become “hazy”.

Sky News meteorologist Kirsty McCabe said: “You may have noticed a bit of hazy skies this weekend. This is because smoke from North America (mainly wildfires in Canada) was carried across the Atlantic by the jet stream to our coast.

“Fortunately, the smoke particles are high in the atmosphere and will not pose any health risks, but they could make for some spectacular sunsets and sunrises this weekend.”

Mrs McCabe said such incidents were “not unheard of”, adding that similar incidents had occurred throughout the summer last year.

“Unfortunately, these events are becoming more common as climate change combines heat and drought to cause earlier, longer and more intense wildfire seasons,” she added.

Some of the worst wildfires have been concentrated in the Canadian Rockies.

Image: Smoke from Canadian wildfires obscures Parliament Hill. Photo: Reuters

Last month, as the wildfires approached, about 25,000 people fled the town of Jasper and the national park.

Last year's record-breaking wildfires forced more than 235,000 people from their homes across Canada, while thick smoke obscured skies and health advisories were issued across parts of the United States.

Hurricane Ernesto

Meanwhile, weather across the UK next week is expected to be affected by a North American weather system – the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto.

Hurricane Ernesto left hundreds of thousands of people without water and power in Puerto Rico this week.

As the jet stream rejoins, the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto are expected to move eastward.

0:51 Hurricane Ernesto hits the Caribbean Image: Satellite image of Hurricane Ernesto in the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: AP

“It’s not just wildfire smoke that the jet stream can bring to North America,” Ms. McCabe said.

“Hurricane Ernesto, which passed over Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning, is expected to transition to non-tropical status next week.

“The remnants of the hurricane are likely to head towards the UK as part of a complex low-pressure system.

“While there is a lot of uncertainty about the exact track and timing, it looks like unseasonably wet and windy weather is likely from late Wednesday into Thursday.”

