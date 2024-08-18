



Unions in Britain are demanding further pay rises following a series of offers made to striking doctors and train drivers, with fears growing that further strikes could occur in the coming months.

Local government unions are preparing for a fight among labour rights groups after they proposed a 2.5 per cent pay cut for local government workers and other employees not subject to the national wage review body.

Unions representing health and transport workers have announced industrial action or are actively calling for votes for their members, while Unite and Unison are currently holding strike votes over local government pay after talks broke down without agreement last month.

The coming wave of demands is an early test of the relationship between unions and Labour, which is trying to raise public sector wages to pre-austerity levels.

Treasury Secretary Rachel Reeves has warned there is little room for more spending after her predecessor revealed the government had a surplus of more than $20 billion.

She warned ministries to cut spending and suggested tax increases would be included in the October budget.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimated in June that the new government would need to raise at least an additional $6 billion to $7 billion to meet the pay deal that ends shortly after the elections.

The new administration is wary of criticism that it is infatuated with union payers and that it is prioritizing public-sector wage increases over desperately needed investments in public services and infrastructure that would help spur economic growth.

There are also concerns that existing salary offers may increase the demands of other groups.

On Friday, train drivers announced a series of weekend strikes on mainline routes along the east coast of England this autumn, over a non-pay dispute that came just days after they agreed a 14% pay deal with unions to end two years of nationwide industrial strikes in Britain.

The potential strike would hit the LNER east coast line between London and Edinburgh on the weekend of August 30 and November 10.

IFS research economist Bee Boilo said offering extra benefits to GPs, train drivers and other public sector workers would add to the financial pressure.

But Boualo noted that public sector wages had fallen in the last parliament, which was particularly galling to public sector unions given long-standing recruitment problems.

The previous Conservative government introduced a series of measures aimed at curbing unions' right to strike, including increasing the notice period for industrial disputes and allowing companies to hire temporary workers to reduce the wages of striking employees.

The Conservatives this week criticised Labour's decision to offer train drivers a 14 per cent pay rise over the next three years, arguing that this would force other unions to demand significant pay rises as well.

When in power, Conservative ministers attempted to link labour reforms to pay rises for train drivers when negotiating with unions.

The Conservative shadow transport secretary, Kieran Mullen, said it would come as no shock to anyone that more strikes were expected after an offer of unconditional cash benefits to unions that backed Labour.

The RMT, Britain's largest transport union, said it would hold new talks with the Department for Transport next week and push for a significant pay rise for rail workers.

In a letter to RMT members, general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would stand up for jobs, pay and conditions and expected proposals from the government next week.

Meanwhile, the British Medical Association announced that practising doctors would go on strike after the government announced a 22 per cent pay rise for junior doctors last month.

They were offered a 7.4 per cent increase in funding per patient registered in their practice this week, but the BMA countered that funding would need to rise by 11 per cent to return to 2018 real levels.

The higher education sector is also bracing for tough salary negotiations with its employees, as the government's 5.5% pay rise for school teachers in July was not extended to college staff.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges and Universities, which represents business leaders in various fields, said total budgets would rise by just 1% next academic year, leaving little room for pay rises.

The central government has no formal role in local government pay deals, but one government official said he was under no illusions about the scale of the pressure local governments face.

