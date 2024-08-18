What are the symptoms of mpox and are there cases in the UK? – Channel 4 News





The Swedish Public Health Agency announced on Thursday that one person had been diagnosed with the Clade 1 variant of mpox.

According to Swedish authorities, this is the first case of the variant diagnosed outside the African continent, but the person was infected while in Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Clade 1 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on August 14.

So what is the infection, what are the symptoms, and is there a vaccine?

Let's take a look.

What is mpox?

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a rare infection most commonly found in West or Central Africa.

Anyone can get Empox, and it can spread from person to person through close physical contact that causes blisters or scabs; touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by an infected person; or when an infected person coughs or sneezes while in close proximity.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in the midst of a Clade 1 outbreak, with confirmed cases reaching countries across Africa. The DRC has had more than 15,600 cases of mpox and 537 deaths so far this year.

In 2022, a Clade 2 mpox variant first identified in London emerged, causing 87,000 cases and 112 deaths in 110 countries.

Are there any cases of Clade 1 mpox in the UK?

So far, no cases of the Clade 1 variant have been recorded in the UK during this outbreak.

Dr Mira Chand, deputy chief executive of the UK's Health Security Agency, said: “The risk to the UK public is currently considered low, but planning is underway to prepare for any cases that may arise in the UK.”

What are the symptoms of Empox?

It usually takes 5 to 21 days for the first symptoms of mpox to appear. They usually go away within a few weeks, but you can still spread the virus to others while you have symptoms.

Early symptoms include high fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, fatigue, and joint pain.

The rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms appear, often starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body, including the mouth, genitals, and anus. There may also be pain or bleeding in the buttocks.

The rash begins as raised spots, then develops into small, fluid-filled blisters that eventually form crusts and fall off.

Mpox is usually mild and most people recover within a few weeks without treatment, but if symptoms are severe and your health deteriorates, you may need to be treated in hospital, according to the NHS.

Is there a vaccine for Empox?

Martin Michaelis, professor of molecular medicine at the University of Kent, told FactCheck that an effective vaccine is available, but it just needs to be produced and used where it is needed.

Mpox is caused by a virus similar to smallpox, so the NHS offers the smallpox (MVA) vaccine to people most likely to be exposed to Mpox.

These include:

– Health care workers caring for people with confirmed or suspected MPOX – Men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men and have multiple partners – People who have been in close contact with someone with MPOX – This can be given for up to 14 days.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said travelers to affected areas of Africa should consider getting the Empox vaccine.

(Image credit: Xinhua/Shutterstock)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-what-are-the-symptoms-of-mpox-and-are-there-uk-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos