British Foreign Office official resigns over 'British complicity in war crimes' in Gaza





A British civil servant has resigned amid concerns that the government was complicit in Israel's war crimes in Gaza, two sources told Middle East Eye.

A source close to the Foreign Office told MEE that after Smith resigned, a senior Foreign Office official emailed staff to say their concerns had been heard and a consultation would be held shortly.

The Foreign Office declined to comment.

Diplomat Mark Smith's apparent resignation letter was first made public on Friday evening when prominent journalist Hind Hasan published it on X.

“I am sad to resign after a long career at the Department of Foreign Affairs, but I can no longer carry out my duties knowing that this department may have been complicit in war crimes,” the letter reads.

According to the letter's continued content, the author of the letter was a former Penholder who was involved in the arms export license evaluation process for the Middle East and North Africa Department and was therefore an expert in the field of arms sales policy.

The letter says Britain continues to sell arms to Israel despite there being no justification for doing so.

I have raised this issue at all levels of the organization, including through a formal complaint investigation, but have received no response other than an acknowledgement that my concerns have been addressed.

The author of this article says that it is very worrying to be ignored in this way. As a public servant, it is my duty to raise this issue. The article ends by urging public servants to join the many colleagues who have raised concerns about this issue.

Gary Spedding, an independent, nonpartisan consultant on Israel-Palestine, called the resignation a “significant development.”

“This shows that there are serious concerns and discomfort internally among Foreign Office officials and staff about the potential for them to be complicit in violations of international humanitarian law,” he said.

“The threat of prosecution from lawyers hangs over their heads. This is an outrageous position that the government has forced upon our civil servants and must be urgently addressed through a major shift in policy on Israel and Palestine.”

The letter, posted on X, has gained widespread support online and is said to be the first resignation by a British official over Israel's war in Gaza.

'I hope more diplomats will follow Mark Smith's courageous leadership and speak out against those who facilitate Israeli atrocities.'

– Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur

Yasmin Ahmed, Human Rights Watch UK director, described Smith as “courageous.”

“As George Orwell said, freedom is the right to tell people what they don't want to hear,” she posted.

There are signs of growing tension among some government officials over government policy in relation to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, 10 months after the war began.

Earlier this year, a former government-funded civil servant told Declassified UK, a British intelligence website, that up to 300 Foreign Office staff had formally raised concerns that Britain was complicit in and supporting Israel's war effort.

Last month, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), which represents Britain's civil servants, called for a meeting with the Cabinet Office about the Gaza war and its impact on civil servants.

The Cabinet Office did not ask MEE to confirm whether it would hold a request meeting with staff, saying it was continuing regular discussions with various unions, including the Civil Service Union and the PCS.

In late July, the new Labour government was reported to be planning to introduce restrictions on arms sales, according to Middle East Eye.

However, the announcement was delayed because the government was reviewing evidence to determine which British weapons had been used in the alleged war crimes, the Times reported on July 29.

Minister Lamy told lawmakers earlier this month that it was not right to impose a blanket embargo between our countries while the Houthis, Hezbollah and Hamas are attacking Israel.

He said that as part of a review he ordered, Israel was examining offensive weapons it could use in the Gaza Strip.

