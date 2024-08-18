Both presidential campaigns head to key state of Pennsylvania | US Elections 2024





US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will hold dueling campaign events this weekend in the crucial political battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The former president was scheduled to hold a rally Saturday in Wilkes-Barre in the northeastern part of the state, while the vice president is on a bus tour of western Pennsylvania starting in Pittsburgh on Sunday, before the start of the Democratic National Convention Monday in Chicago.

Separately, Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota governor Tim Walz was scheduled to hold a rally in La Vista, Nebraska, on Saturday.

According to an NYT/Siena College poll released Saturday, Harris now leads Trump among likely voters in Arizona, 50% to 45%, and in North Carolina, 49% to 47%, while trailing in Nevada and Georgia by four points.

But the three critical so-called Rust Belt states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan continue to preoccupy rival campaigns, with Pennsylvania and its 19 Electoral College votes seen as critical to both candidates' chances of victory in November.

Tim Walz talks about his Nebraska roots at Omaha rally, opposes Trump's claims about AI – video

Since 2008, this trio has been a reliable indicator of national election results. Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes, plus Michigan's 15 and Wisconsin's 10, are usually enough to put a candidate ahead of the race to get the 270-vote total needed to win the White House.

Election forecaster Nate Silver calculates that Pennsylvania is more than twice as likely as any other state to be the swing state for presidential victory this fall.

Both campaigns are seeking support among white, non-college-educated voters, with the Harris-Walz ticket seeking to shore up support among suburban voters and boost turnout in the urban areas with large black populations that Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, hope to capture.

The two campaign strategies are seen as winning big and losing small, but with different goals: For Pennsylvania Democrats, that means chasing big margins in the cities and suburbs of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, while limiting losses in rural areas of the state like Beaver County, near Butler, where Trump was shot by a would-be assassin last month.

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by about 44,000 votes, a margin of less than a percentage point, while Biden won by just over 80,000 votes in 2020, a margin of 1.2%.

According to forecaster FiveThirtyEight, Harris is leading Trump by more than 2 percentage points in the state. Recent polls by Quinnipiac and by The New York Times and Siena College have put Harris ahead by three and four percentage points, respectively, among likely voters in the state.

The Trump campaign believes there is still juice left in that orange for them in the heart of northeastern Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Republican consultant Chris Nicholas told the Philadelphia Inquirer last week.

Trump's rally will be held Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena, which seats about 8,000 people. Trump's campaign has said the candidate will return to Butler in October, but no date has been announced.

Pennsylvania also receives the most campaign funds in the country. The Wall Street Journal calculated that of the more than $110 million spent in seven key states since July 22, when Joe Biden dropped out of reelection, $42 million has gone to the state.

Democratic and Republican political groups also booked $114 million in ad time in Pennsylvania from late August through November, more than twice as much as expected for Arizona, the next highest at $55 million.

The Pennsylvania campaign is only expected to heat up. Harris, Walz and their spouses will make stops in Allegheny and Beaver counties on Sunday, while Trump will address Harris’ recent economic policy proposals at an event in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday, and Vance will be in Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania will once again be in the spotlight when ABC hosts the first Harris-Trump debate in Philadelphia on September 10.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/17/trump-harris-pennsylvania-campaign-events The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos