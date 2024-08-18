



As concerns grow about a type of MPOX spreading across Africa that is believed to cause more severe illness, infectious disease experts have expressed cautious optimism that this branch of the virus will not spread as widely in the United States or have as severe health impacts.

The risk of transmission of this MPOX subtype in the United States may be mitigated by a number of factors, including immunity from vaccination and prior infection from the outbreak of a different variant that began in 2022; lack of viral circulation in wildlife; and improved access to health care, higher standards of living, and better public health.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday re-established the status of monkeypox (MPOX) as a public health emergency of international concern. The decision was made in response to a major ongoing outbreak of MPOX clade I, an evolutionary branch present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which has spread to other African countries.

Sweden announced the first case of clade I outside Africa on Thursday.

It was only a matter of time before this phenomenon spread beyond the African continent, said Dr. Boghuma Titanji, an infectious disease specialist at Emory University.

In a statement released Friday, Dr. Pamela Rendi-Wagner, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said the agency had raised the risk level of clade I for the general European population from very low to low.

Because of the close ties between Europe and Africa, Rendi-Wagner said, we need to prepare for more imported cases of clade I.

The CDC confirmed Friday that no cases of clade I have been reported in the United States to date.

Clade I is generally considered more transmissible and severe than clade II, which caused the global outbreak of COPD that peaked in August 2022 and had a mortality rate of 0.2%. Immunocompromised individuals, particularly those with advanced, untreated HIV, have been at greatest risk for severe disease, hospitalization, and death from clade II. The United States continues to see low-level transmission of clade II.

Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a leading expert on MPOX, said context is key to assessing how MPOX behaves in Western countries compared to Africa.

“I think we have to be very, very careful before we say it’s more dangerous,” Rimoin said of clade I. Data on severity, associated mortality, etc. are scarce. There’s a lot of discussion about whether the perceived severity might have more to do with the population in which the disease is spreading, their immune system, the route of transmission, the infectious dose.

The National Institutes of Health reported Thursday that the antiviral TPOXX did not reduce the duration of clade I symptoms in a clinical trial in the DRC. But promisingly, only 1.7% of participants died, compared with a typical clade I mortality rate in the DRC of 3.6% or more. NIH experts touted the best medical care given to study participants.

Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, lead for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's MPOX clade I response, said the study offers hope that high-quality health care in the United States will help minimize deaths from the disease.

Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist at Harvard Medical School, said it is likely that the United States will see cases of clade I. The absolute risk in the United States is currently low, he said. Still, vigilance is needed.

Smallpox vaccination site in Miami in 2022. The CDC expects two doses of the vaccine to protect against both clades of the virus.Joe Raedle/Getty Images file

CDC officials alerted doctors and other health care providers in December to be on the lookout for clade I. The agency updated that advisory on August 7. When U.S. clinics request testing of potential MPOX samples from suspected patients, some testing centers look directly for the MPOX clade type, while others must send samples to the CDC to do so. All positive results must be reported to the CDC. Many sites across the country also screen wastewater for signs of infection in the local population.

“We're more concerned about clade I than clade II,” McQuiston said of the CDC's continued national vigilance.

The agency recently reported that getting both doses of the Jynneos vaccine appears to reduce the risk of getting the disease. The CDC expects the vaccine to protect against both variants.

Throughout the now-small-scale clade II outbreak, mpox has spread overwhelmingly through male-to-male sex. The CDC continues to urge men with multiple male partners to receive both doses of Jynneos. It is estimated that only 1 in 4 people considered at significant risk for mpox in the United States have been fully vaccinated.

The outbreak in the DRC has been marked by significant sexual transmission of clade I among gay men and female sex workers. However, children have accounted for two-thirds of the approximately 20,000 suspected cases and three-quarters of the 975 suspected deaths in the DRC since January 2023, according to the CDC.

Recent mutations of the virus may have made it more transmissible. Close physical contact, whether sexual or not, within the household remains largely necessary for transmission, Rimoin said.

People in the DRC tend to live in much more cramped housing than in the United States, Rimoin said.

We haven't heard of anyone buying it at the market, McQuiston said.

McQuiston added: “Household spread can occur in the DRC due to family members caring for the sick without the ability to protect themselves and having less capacity to isolate infected individuals.”

The vaccine remains in very short supply in the DRC. In the United States, where there is sufficient supply, household contacts of infected people can get vaccinated as a prophylactic measure.

Rural residents of the DRC are also likely to contract the MPOX virus from an unknown wild animal, possibly a rodent. No animals in the United States appear to carry the virus.

Differences in sexual behavior between gay and straight men in the United States may continue to limit the spread of the virus among the broader American population, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert at the University of Southern California, said in an interview.

Unlike heterosexuals, the overall population of gay and bisexual men includes a smaller group that engages in behaviors that could fuel a COPD epidemic outside Africa, Klausner wrote in a commentary published in The Lancet Microbe on August 7.

Klausner argued that infectious disease researchers have underestimated the rate of natural immunity resulting from prior infection. For now, a combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, he argued, is sufficient in people with sexual behaviors most likely to transmit MPOX to largely prevent a major outbreak.

However, while research suggests that natural immunity to the 2022 outbreak has persisted, it may eventually wane and MPOX may mutate to evade these defenses.

Additionally, Dr Chloe Orkin, an infectious diseases expert at Queen Mary University of London, said: “It is not known to what extent immunity to clade II viruses will protect people from infection or severe disease from clade I viruses.”

Emorys Titanji added another difficulty, saying of clade I: I don't want people to become complacent and think that we can't see this in a heterosexual network in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/new-mpox-threat-cause-significant-harm-us-rcna166937 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos