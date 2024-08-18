Life expectancy for women in the United States lower than in other high-income countries, study finds





American women do not live as long as women in other high-income countries. American women of color have even shorter life expectancies.

The latest federal data explains why. Researchers examine what these numbers mean and what steps we can take to fix them.

“The problem is access,” said Dr. La Tanya Hines, a women’s health specialist at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles.

Access to and affordability of health care are the main reasons why American women have the lowest life expectancy among 14 high-income countries. A new study from the Commonwealth Fund finds that the average life expectancy for American women is 80 years, compared with 87 years for women in Japan and South Korea and 85 years in Sweden and Australia.

“Over 14 percent of women in this country, of all races, don’t have access to care,” Hines said. “That means you’re not seeing your primary care physician. When you have a problem, you may go to the emergency room more often for less serious problems, but you’re not necessarily getting what you need.”

The study found that American women also had high rates of preventable deaths from heart disease, stroke and cancer.

“They're sicker, they're younger,” Hines said. “She's overweight. She has diabetes and high blood pressure.”

At least a quarter of American women regularly take four different medications. Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Overall, women of color face more barriers to care and unmet social needs.

“If you don’t know where your next meal is coming from and you’re working without health insurance, the only thing you’re trying to do is make ends meet. And that again creates a big disparity,” Hines said.

But national data do not reveal significant variations between states.

“Here in California, we're not perfect, but we're a lot better than places that haven't expanded Medicaid to all patients, especially young pregnant patients,” Hines said.

She advises women to look for affordable insurance options that can provide them with a medical home, because living a long and healthy life requires teamwork.

“Get a health insurance plan,” Hines said. “Keep your blood pressure and blood sugar under control. You have to get out and move. Movement is life. We can fix the system, but we have to do our part.”

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/post/us-women-face-shorter-lifespans-due-health-care-access-issues/15194542/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos