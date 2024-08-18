US submarine to support first stage of AUKUS programme





The U.S. Navy replenishment submarine USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) made a port call with HMAS Stirling on August 16, marking the ship's seventh visit to Australia since leaving its home port of Guam on May 17.

U.S. Navy Press Release

The mixed crew of U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy personnel will participate in a Submarine Maintenance Period (STMP) over the coming weeks, while Australian technicians perform maintenance on a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered fast attack submarine (SSN) scheduled to arrive for a port visit.

The STMP marks a significant step towards Australia's ability to operate, maintain and sustain a conventionally armed SSN fleet, which is a central requirement in delivering Pillar 1 of the Australia-UK-US AUKUS security partnership.

“Our knowledge exchange with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Fleet Support Unit (FSU) since January has been exceptionally productive,” said Captain Brent Spillner, Commanding Officer of Emory S. Land. “Within weeks, they were working side-by-side with American technicians on real submarine repairs, and for the past six weeks, we have had a team of American sailors embedded in the FSU West workshops at HMAS Stirling. We learn as much from them as they learn from us, and we have Australian sailors and officers in key leadership positions at STMP.”

More than 30 Australian sailors will perform the majority of the planned maintenance work under the supervision of American personnel, which will include replacing a mast in the submarine's sail and a key hydraulic valve, as well as the simulated removal of a large pump weighing more than 3,500 pounds from inside the boat.

“Our two navies benefit enormously from the interoperability we have developed during this deployment and are now better able to support each other’s fleets around the world. This STMP marks the first time Australian personnel will be performing maintenance on a US SSN in Australian waters, but it is really just the next step in a long partnership,” Spillner said. “This is an important milestone and learning opportunity as we work together to establish Submarine Rotational Force West, where US and UK submarines will regularly transit HMAS Stirling, with maintenance and logistics assisted by Australian personnel, as they develop their own intermediate maintenance capability for future Australian SSNs.”

This deployment was an opportunity for sailors from the three navies to work together.

“The opportunity to integrate former Soviet RAN sailors into my repair department was phenomenal,” said Commander Derek Fletcher, repair officer aboard Emory S. Land. “The opportunity to work side-by-side in Guam on American SSNs, and then continue that work side-by-side on RAN ships and even a Royal Navy ship while in Australia, truly demonstrated our interoperability. It was incredible to see our sailors working together to provide repair services to ships from all three AUKUS partners.”

Since the start of the deployment to Emory S. Lands, 176 U.S. Sailors have participated in 18 community outreach events, spending 731 hours in the communities of Darwin, Cairns, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. During their port visit to HMAS Stirling, U.S. Sailors plan to conduct eight to 10 additional community outreach events throughout the region, as well as the opportunity to visit Western Australia.

“This deployment is unlike any other I have experienced and one I will not soon forget,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mark Miller, Emory S. Lands chaplain. “The warmth and hospitality the U.S. Sailors have received is truly heartfelt. We are grateful for the strong bond between our two nations and look forward to our port visit to Western Australia.”

Emory S. Land is deployed in support of U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest numbered forward-deployed fleet, operating with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate maintenance, services and logistics support to deployed submarines.

Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine supply ships, the Emory S. Land and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. The submarine supply ships provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. The submarines and supply ships are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are capable of meeting global operational requirements.

