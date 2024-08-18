UK property market begins to recover faster than other parts of Europe





The UK's commercial property market is starting to recover faster than the rest of Europe from a severe two-year recession driven by high interest rates.

Market data shows that both transaction volumes and property values ​​in the UK increased in the first half of 2024. In Germany and France, the two largest European markets after the UK, there was no increase in transactions and prices rose slightly over the period.

Industry executives and brokers said the UK had benefited from expectations of political stability following the general election, a stronger economic outlook, rising rents and expectations that prices would rise more slowly between Brexit and a market peak in 2022.

The UK is probably the fastest-rebalancing market, said Mark Ridley, chief executive of Savills, which advises on commercial transactions. What is uncertain is how fast and how far the recovery will go.

Commercial property values ​​have fallen by almost a quarter across Europe since their peak in 2022. But prices rose by about 1% in the first half of the year, according to Green Street’s index. The UK is ahead of France and Germany, with a 1.4% rise.

According to MSCI, trading volumes in the UK rose 7%, with $26 billion worth of property traded, while trading volumes across the continent were flat.

There are signs that UK markets are headed for a faster recovery, despite the European Central Bank cutting rates in June, two months ahead of the Bank of England.

Ben Sanderson, managing director of real estate at Aviva, one of the UK’s largest institutional property investors, said he was seeing the market starting to turn around. He manages about $50 billion. We’ve been believing that story for some time.

The new recovery reveals that some property types are in greater demand than others.

According to the Green Streets European index, prices for warehouses, residential property and hotels have already improved slightly over the past year. Other sectors, including office buildings, are still seeing sharp declines in value.

The first half of 2024 was the worst period for the UK office market since MSCI began tracking it in 2001, with just $4.2 billion in deals. Instead, growth came from apartment building, student accommodation and hotel sales.

Sanderson warned that he expects the recovery to be K-shaped, with some properties continuing to decline in value while others recover.

Investors are being very careful about what they buy. The traditional major real estate sectors of office, retail and industrial are all reporting year-over-year declines in transactions across Europe, according to MSCI.

According to MSCI, the biggest buyers of European real estate in the first half of the year were large U.S. private equity firms Blackstone, Ares and KKR.

Blackstone said it had invested about $3 billion in European real estate, excluding debt investments, with the largest portion in the U.K., where it has signed a new property deal with Vistry, acquired a hotel chain, a logistics warehouse and a high-end retail block on New Bond Street.

James Seppala, Blackstone’s head of real estate in Europe, said the firm is focusing on logistics, residential, leisure and data centres, sectors that are seeing strong demand from occupiers and investors.

UK trading has been fuelled by some big deals, including LondonMetrics’ acquisition of LXI. Other listed landlords, including Segro, Unite Students and GPE, have raised capital this year to fund new investments as they look to capitalise on the ongoing recovery.

Property valuations in the UK are more closely linked to current market conditions than in other parts of Europe, which generally results in market prices being revalued more quickly.

