Biden's border measures mean fewer migrants are being released into the US or considered for asylum





President Biden's decision to partially suspend asylum processing at the southern border has led to a dramatic drop in the number of migrants released into the United States or considered for humanitarian protection, according to official government statistics.

In early June, Mr. Biden, citing record levels of illegal border crossings in recent years, invoked sweeping executive authority to disqualify most migrants from seeking asylum in the United States, making it easier for immigration agents to expel those who enter the country illegally.

The months-long downward trend in illegal border crossings accelerated after Biden’s executive order went into effect. In July, the number of migrants crossing the southern border illegally between official ports of entry fell to 56,400, the lowest level in nearly four years, according to federal statistics. U.S. officials have also attributed the sharp decline to warmer summer temperatures and a crackdown by Mexican authorities on migrants heading north.

Newly released government figures show that Mr. Biden’s crackdown on asylum, the most restrictive ever by a Democratic president, has ushered in a sea change in how migrants are treated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Drop in migrant releases

One of the biggest changes has been a sharp drop in the number of migrants released by the Border Patrol, a practice that U.S. officials have seen as a “pull factor” for migration because those who are released can typically remain in the United States for years, regardless of the validity of their asylum claims, as immigration courts grapple with a backlog of millions of cases.

In July, the Border Patrol released 12,000 migrants with immigration court summonses, down from 28,000 in June and 62,000 in May, before Mr. Biden’s asylum law changes, according to Customs and Border Protection data. In December 2023, during a record surge in migration, the Border Patrol released 192,000 migrants with court summonses.

The sharp drop in releases coincided with a significant increase in the percentage of migrants placed in expedited deportation procedures. These procedures allow authorities to quickly expel migrants who have recently arrived at the border who do not apply for asylum or who fail asylum interviews.

In the months before Mr. Biden’s decision to severely restrict asylum, only a quarter or less of all migrants apprehended by the Border Patrol were placed in expedited deportation proceedings, largely because the government did not have the resources or manpower to detain and screen everyone entering the United States illegally.

In July, nearly 28,000 of the 56,000 migrants apprehended by Border Patrol that month, or about 50%, were subject to expedited deportation proceedings, according to the agency’s figures. That’s up from 43% in June and 25% in May, the data show.

According to data from the Department of Homeland Security, more than 100,000 migrants have been expelled or returned to Mexico or their home countries since Mr. Biden's partial ban on asylum applications went into effect.

Access to asylum is severely limited

Under U.S. and international law, asylum is intended to provide legal protection to aliens fleeing persecution based on certain grounds, such as their political opinion, religion, or membership in a particular social group. Poverty is not a ground for asylum.

If migrants in expedited removal proceedings say they fear persecution if deported, they must undergo a “credible fear” screening with an asylum officer. If they pass these interviews, migrants are allowed to apply for asylum before an immigration judge, and if they fail, they can be deported.

Since Mr. Biden moved to partially ban asylum, far fewer migrants have been screened by U.S. asylum officers. Indeed, in addition to making most migrants ineligible for asylum, the rules that implemented Mr. Biden’s June order made another major change.

Migrants are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the border into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, August 2, 2024. Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

Those rules required immigration agents to stop asking migrants whether they fear harm before deporting them, a question they were supposed to ask before Mr. Biden’s order. Under the new process, only migrants who clearly express fear of harm are referred to asylum screening.

Following the change, the percentage of migrants processed through expedited removal proceedings who were registered as fearing persecution fell to 24%, down from an average of 55% before Biden’s asylum crackdown, according to a statement made in federal court Friday by Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Border and Immigration Policy Royce Murray.

In the four months before Mr. Biden’s order, U.S. asylum officers were receiving between 17,000 and 20,000 requests for immigration review per month. That number dropped to 7,100 in June and 1,900 in July, according to figures from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Even if migrants are interviewed by an asylum officer, the new rules make screening more difficult to pass because migrants are typically only screened for more limited forms of humanitarian protection that, unlike asylum, do not offer beneficiaries a pathway to permanent legal status.

Authorities warn of influx of people if order is lifted

Mr. Biden’s order on asylum includes some exemptions. For example, it does not apply to unaccompanied children, who must be sent to government-run shelters under U.S. law, or to migrants who obtain an appointment, via a mobile app, to be processed at an official port of entry.

In July, the United States processed more than 38,000 migrants who received appointments through the app, known as CBP One, according to federal data. After a security screening, these migrants are typically allowed to enter the United States to apply for work permits while courts review their cases.

The Biden administration’s crackdown on asylum seekers, in its own words, would end if the seven-day average of daily illegal crossings fell to 1,500. Although the average has moved closer to that threshold, border crossings appear to have stagnated in August, internal federal figures show.

Mr. Biden’s executive action also faces the possibility of being struck down in federal court. The American Civil Liberties Union and other immigrant rights groups have said in a lawsuit that the rule violates U.S. asylum law, arguing that it mirrors a Trump-era policy that courts have ruled illegal.

In a legal brief released Friday opposing the ACLU lawsuit, the Justice Department warned that internal projections indicate daily illegal border crossings could reach between 3,400 and 6,900 in the coming months if the asylum crackdown is blocked, up from an average of 1,800 in July.

It is notable that Texas, which has sued virtually every major immigration policy of the Biden administration, is attempting to intervene in the ACLU’s case to defend Mr. Biden’s asylum crackdown, calling its action “reasonable” in a legal brief released Friday.

On Friday, White House spokesman Angelo Fernandez Hernandez attributed the sharp drop in migrant crossings to the president's “decisive actions.”

But migrant rights advocates say Biden’s policies have had disastrous consequences for migrants. Christina Asencio, a research director at the advocacy group Human Rights First, said she has documented cases of asylum seekers being expelled from the United States without being given a chance to plead their cases.

“I would like to know what it means to work. Does working mean summarily deporting someone without having access to due process, without having access to the fear control required by law? Does working mean trapping them in Mexico?” Asencio asked.

