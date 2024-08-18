Severe weather warning issued for parts of UK as Hurricane Ernesto remnants expected to bring 60mph winds | UK News





The Met Office has warned that the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto are expected to hit parts of the UK, bringing heavy rain and winds of up to 60mph.

There are three yellow weather warnings in place for rain in Scotland next week, with some areas expected to see up to 15cm (6 inches) of rain within 24 hours.

Ernesto slammed into the North Atlantic this week, packing winds of up to 85 miles per hour and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue across southwest Scotland and the Lothian borders from Monday afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 6 cm (2.3 in) are expected, with strong winds expected to blow from the south.

Yellow warnings include the risk of travel disruption and impacts to travel times due to road flooding.

Check the 5-day forecast for your area

Image: Yellow weather warning for Monday. Photo: Met Office

Sky News weather producer Kirsty McCabe said: “Next week's weather will bring autumnal feels to some areas as the jet stream shifts southwards and a low pressure system moves in our direction.”

“Ernesto is expected to transition out of the tropics early next week as it moves northeast along Canada's east coast.

“The remnants of the previous hurricane are likely to head toward our coast as part of a complex low-pressure system, but there is a lot of uncertainty about the exact path and timing.”

The northern and western parts of England are currently forecast to be the wettest and windiest.

Another dust storm warning has been issued for parts of western Scotland from 9am on Wednesday until 6pm on Thursday.

Image: Yellow weather warning for Wednesday and Thursday. Photo: Met Office

Rainfall amounts of up to 15 centimeters (6 inches) are expected in some places, and winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected.

High tides can have a greater impact on the coast.

“There is a small possibility that large waves could cause injury or put lives at risk,” the weather agency said.

Additionally, forecasters warned that some areas are at risk of “roads being blocked by flooding”.

Read more from Sky News: Legendary French actor dies Farage, GB News salary nearing six figures Russian volcano erupts, sending huge ash cloud

Not only will the jet stream bring low-pressure weather systems to the UK, but smoke from North American wildfires could also 'enhance' sunsets and sunrises across the UK, it is predicted.

“Tropical storms and hurricanes often affect the strength and position of the jet stream and, as a result, affect the UK’s weather,” Mrs McCabe said.

“As we are now entering the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, additional tropical cyclone activity and extratropical transitions could impact our weather from now through the end of September.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/severe-weather-warnings-for-parts-of-uk-as-hurricane-ernesto-remnants-set-to-bring-60mph-winds-13199084 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos