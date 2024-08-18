China alarmed by US missile deployment, Philippines says





MANILA, Philippines China has expressed grave concern over the U.S. military's recent deployment of a medium-range missile system in the Philippines, warning it could destabilize the region. But Manila's top diplomat said Friday he had reassured his Chinese counterpart that the weaponry was only temporarily in the country.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo said his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi expressed China's concern over the deployment of U.S. medium-range missiles in the Philippines during their talks last month in Laos on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings with Asian and Western countries.

“We discussed it and they made it very dramatic,” Manalo said in response to questions at a news conference with foreign correspondents in Manila. “I said you should not worry.”

Pressed to elaborate on China's specific concerns, Manalo said Wang had warned that the presence of the U.S. missile system could be destabilizing, but the Philippine foreign affairs chief said he disagreed.

“They are not destabilizing and the missile system was only present in the Philippines temporarily,” Manalo told Wang.

The U.S. military said in April it had transported the medium-range missile system, a land-based weapon capable of firing the Standard-6 missile and the Tomahawk land-attack missile, from the United States to the northern Philippines for combat exercises with Filipino troops.

The missile system, however, has not been fired during joint combat exercises by the longtime treaty allies and the Philippine military has said the missile system could be transported out of the country next month.

China has firmly opposed increased US military deployments in the region, including the Philippines, and warned that these could endanger regional stability and peace.

The United States and the Philippines have repeatedly condemned China's increasingly assertive moves to bolster its territorial claims in the South China Sea, where hostilities have flared up particularly sharply since last year between Chinese and Philippine coast guard forces and accompanying vessels.

Besides China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have common claims to these busy waterways, a vital global communication and security route.

