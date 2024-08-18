The Northern Lights were seen in the UK tonight under a rare 'red alert'.





They were discovered in Merseyside in May.

Northern Lights over Crosby Beach, Merseyside (Photo: Colin Lane)

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, could be seen in the UK tonight, as a rare “red alert” has been issued. Sky watchers in the UK have been told to keep a close eye out for the phenomenon, which has appeared several times in recent months, as it could appear again tonight, August 17.

The Northern Lights are not usually visible from southern England, and are usually only seen during strong geomagnetic storms. However, they are expected to appear around sunset tonight, at around 8.35pm, with the sky darkening later in the day, giving you the best chance of seeing them.

The amazing sky activity could continue tonight, as AuroraWatch UK has issued a red alert, meaning there is a chance of the Northern Lights in the UK, fulfilling a lifelong ambition for many to see them with their own eyes, reports The Mirror.

AuroraWatch wrote on Telegram: “Red Alert: High probability of auroras. If geomagnetic activity continues, auroras may appear later. Check current activity after dark.”

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the atmosphere around the Earth's magnetic poles. Geomagnetic storms mean that colorful displays like those seen in our region earlier this year could be seen here again.

Northern Lights at Crosby Beach, May 2024 (Photo by Colin Lane)

But you need the right weather conditions. ECHO has previously reported that spotting the aurora requires dark, clear conditions with no light pollution.

Many will remember the “crazy” Northern Lights that magically illuminated the skies over Liverpool and beyond in May. They were spotted in areas such as Huyton, Crosby, Belle Vale and Norris Green.

Many people have taken to social media to share photos of the incredible scene in the area. ECHO photographer Colin Lane captured this stunning image of the Northern Lights in Crosby at the time. “It’s an incredible night, the colours are just crazy,” said Colin of seeing the Aurora.

