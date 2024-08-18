Lindsey Graham warns provocative Trump could lose election | US Election 2024





Republican Senator and Donald Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham has warned that Trump risks losing the US presidential election if he continues to talk about Kamala Harris' race and launch other personal attacks instead of focusing on policy issues.

Graham's comments came on Meet The Press when he was asked if he agreed with Nikki Haley's recent warning that Trump and Republicans should stop complaining and stop talking about Kamala Harris' race.

“Yeah. I don’t think I don’t consider Vice President Kamala Harris to be crazy,” Graham told moderator Kristin Welker. “I consider her to be the most liberal person to be nominated for president in the history of the United States.”

He said elections should be fought on the basis of policies. Harris' nightmare is defending her policy choices, he said.

President Trump can win this election, Graham continued. If you have a political debate, he wins. Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.

Trump's ad hominem attacks on Kamala Harris range from disparaging and false comments about her race and intelligence to disparaging remarks about her appearance. At a rally Saturday, Trump said, “I'm a better-looking person than Kamala, and Harris had the laugh of a crazy person.”

With Harris surging in the polls, many saw Trump's rally in the key swing state of Pennsylvania as an opportunity for him to relaunch his campaign by focusing on issues important to voters, but he instead continued to emphasize personal differences.

Trump has repeatedly questioned the racial identity of Harris, whose mother is Indian and father is Jamaican. During a chaotic appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists a few weeks ago, Trump falsely claimed that Harris had suddenly become a black woman and wrongly said she identified only with her Indian heritage.

ignore newsletter promotion

Sign up for The Stakes US Election Edition

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a presidential election with far-reaching consequences

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Is she Indian or black? Trump asked, drawing audible gasps. I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all her life and then all of a sudden she became a black woman.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/aug/18/election-trump-harris-lindsey-graham The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos