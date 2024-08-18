UK Riots: Immigration a boon, not a curse | Immigration and Asylum





I would like to add one more ideological element to David Olusogas’ excellent article on the history and context of recent racial riots (There is no excuse: the British riots were violent racism fueled by populism). The hostile environment faced by immigrants and minorities has a long postwar history, dating back to Enoch Powell’s infamous Rivers of Blood speech in 1968.

Since then, there has been a bipartisan anxiety and silence on immigration, fueled by a hostile right-wing media. There has been no consistent and strong defense and promotion of immigration and its benefits, which ultimately led to the Brexit vote. The consensus has always been that there are too many immigrants and that it is a problem.

Labour has historically been a party that has promoted racial equality and justice through cumulative anti-discrimination laws. Now is the time for a historic shift in the political discourse on immigration. If not now, then when? Gideon Ben-Tobhim Liverpool

David Olusogas' article should be on the curriculum in every British school. It is heartbreaking to see children taking part in these riots. Children are not born with prejudices. It is learned behaviour. As a white working class woman who moved to Britain as a child in the 1950s and campaigned for Remain in the Brexit referendum, I am saddened by the fact that we never learn from history. Brexit has not made Britain great, it has made it worse. It has forced me to get my Irish passport back. Olusogas elegantly explains that racism is always just below the surface. There is no justification for the violence we are witnessing. Esther Pritchard Holyhead, Anglesey

Please hear my appeal for the green belt

I write about Labour’s policy of abolishing green belt protections for housing (ignore the livids in Tunbridge Wells and build houses, but build them right). The big housebuilders want to build on green land because it’s cheaper than reclaimed land, but the quality and sustainability of the houses are so poor that these sites will become slums of the future. They won’t meet the housing needs of the majority of the rented and social housing sectors and the homeless. The recent Conservative government’s fiscal measures have deliberately driven up prices, making houses too expensive to buy. This could change.

Challenging the loss of greenbelts or green spaces is not NIMBYism. We need to look at the future needs for sustainable agriculture, rewilding, natural restoration and public use of green spaces. If they disappear, they disappear.

We need to be more creative with our existing housing stock and only develop on wasteland, with high density and genuine affordability. I am not Livid from Tunbridge Wells. I am Sue Ballance, who lives next to a threatened green space in the south-west corner of Bristol. I want to improve housing for people who need it and I do not deserve to be ignored. Sue Ballance Long Ashton, North Somerset

Fixing the Suicide Assistance Act

Falconer’s Bill on the right to request medically assisted suicide specifically excludes anyone who is suffering intolerable and irreparable pain but for whom the medical profession cannot guarantee death within six months (a Labour senator has said Britain could have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to allow assisted suicide). This is a cruel and unnecessary exclusion. I do not share Lord Falconer’s lack of confidence in our legal system. It is capable of putting robust safeguards in place to protect vulnerable people.

When this Bill comes before the House, can I ask Members to get it right? As Lord Falconer has pointed out, if we don't get it right now, it could be a generation before this long-awaited humanitarian intervention is back at the top of the parliamentary agenda. Francis Lewis London NW6

The pitfalls of energy planning

Spray foam insulation is not the only government-approved energy efficiency scheme that poses potential risks (the government encouraged us to insulate our homes – now mortgages are out of the question). Suspicious of anything that seemed untrue, I knocked on the door of government-funded cavity insulation and responded to the offer to see what the pitfalls were. It turned out that due to our prevailing westerly winds, cavity insulation can cause damp due to wind-driven rain. I am concerned that many people are creating problems for themselves while less conscientious traders are profiting from the generous government support. David Kent Salisbury, Wiltshire

The Conservative Party has become rebellious

It is no surprise that Tory MP Timothy Kirkhoff does not recognise the Conservative Party, which has become fundamentally rebellious and has lost its moral compass (senior Tory officials say its divisive rhetoric has fuelled unrest). Kirkhoff is right to say that a shift to reform-vigilance would be disastrous for the party. I am a Labour supporter, but I feel sympathy for the former ministers. They probably wake up every morning bewildered by this appalling trajectory. Their so-called broad church has degenerated into a strange sect. Judith Daniels Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

What is Britishness?

Can someone give me a sensible definition? What is Britishness (are the British more generous than ever, despite appearances)? What are the oft-quoted British values, and how are they different from others? Are they better? If so, how? Can't we all just aspire to ordinary human values? I think our country would be a less belligerent place. Judith RhodesGuiseley, Leeds

Step 2 Definition

Congratulations to Ecotricity boss Dale Vince for speaking truth to power (Labor donor calls for review as Southport rioters’ sentences get shorter than Just Stop Oil protesters). These egregious sentences for rioting, arson, and even assaulting police officers are measured in months, with the longest sentence we’ve ever seen being 38 years. Sentences for vicious crimes that peacefully attempted to get leaders to change their suicidal paradigm on climate catastrophe are being measured in years.

It is incredible that dedicated peaceful protesters on the right side of history should be treated much more harshly than the brainless bigots who riot for fun. Labour has the votes and this barbaric legislation must be withdrawn immediately. Steve Edwards Haywards Heath, West Sussex

