How to watch Noah Kent vs Jose Luis Ballester





By: Josh Berhow August 17, 2024

Jose Luis Ballester (left) and Noah Kent will face off in the 2024 U.S. Amateur final on Sunday at Hazeltine.

USGA/Chris Keane

Noah Kent faces Jose Luis Ballester. On Sunday at Hazeltine National Golf Club, the Iowa sophomore (Kent) and Arizona State senior (Ballester) will face off in the U.S. Amateur final, with the Havemeyer Trophy on the line and a chance to win amateur golf's most prestigious title.

In Saturday’s semifinals, Kent beat Jackson Buchanan 2-1, while Ballester beat fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu 3-2. With the win, both Kent and Ballester will earn an invitation to next year’s U.S. Open at Oakmont and, perhaps more importantly, a likely invitation to the 2025 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

“It means a lot,” Kent said. “I’ve had a few friends play in majors, and to see my name and be at Augusta in April and Oakmont, it’s hard to put into words.”

'You belong here': How a local legend motivates this US Amateur contender By: Josh Berhow

But there is still one game to win.

The U.S. Amateur final is a 36-hole match play event, with the first 18 teeing off at 8:15 a.m. ET on Sunday. After a brief lunch break, the final 18 will begin at approximately 1:15 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will broadcast the final round from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kent, ranked 560th in the world, is a 19-year-old native of Naples, Fla. He was playing well last year and qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur before a wrist injury forced him to miss the event. He is now gaining confidence and is just one win away from a U.S. Am title.

“Tomorrow is a bit more of a marathon, 36 holes,” Kent said. “You can’t think about it too much. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself, because that’s when you play badly. You have to play free all over the course.”

He will face Ballester, a 20-year-old amateur ranked 10th and son of two Olympians.

“I missed it again today,” Ballester said. “I missed a couple of putts on the front nine, but I kept trusting my swing. And yeah, I made a couple of bad putts on the back nine and I hit some really good tee shots on holes 14, 15 and 16 to close it out. So again, I was pretty calm the whole way through, I felt really confident in my swing, and that made things easier.”

Six days gone, one game to play.

Josh Berhow Editor-in-Chief of Golf.com

As editor-in-chief of GOLF.com, Berhow manages the day-to-day and long-term planning for one of the most widely read sports news and services websites. He spends most of his days writing, editing, planning and wondering if he’ll ever reach 80. Before joining GOLF.com in 2015, he worked at newspapers in Minnesota and Iowa. A graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., he resides in the Twin Cities with his wife and two children. He can be reached at [email protected].

