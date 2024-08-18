US Open 2024: Draws, dates, history and everything you need to know | ATP Tour





US Open US Open 2024: Draws, dates, history and everything you need to know

All about the Grand Slam event at Flushing Meadows

August 18, 2024

US Open's Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis stadium in the world By ATP Staff

The US Open is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments and will host the world's best players over two weeks of the 2024 season. Among those in action will be four-time winner Novak Djokovic, 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who sits at the top of the PIF ATP rankings.

Here's what you need to know about the fourth Grand Slam of the year:

When is the US Open? The US Open will take place over two weeks, from August 26 to September 8. The hard-court tournament began in Newport in 1881, but has since moved to New York. Flushing Meadows is now the tournament's iconic venue and one of the most famous courts in world tennis. The tournament director is Stacey Allaster.

Who will be at the US Open? Djokovic, Alcaraz and Sinner are the main contenders for the title this year. Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz will also be there.

When will the US Open draw take place? The US Open men's singles draw will take place on Thursday, August 22 at 12:00 p.m. The men's doubles draw will take place on Sunday, August 25 at 12:00 p.m.

What is the US Open schedule? Qualifying: Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22 at 11:00 a.m. Main Draw: Monday, August 26 through Sunday, September 8 at 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Singles Final: Sunday, September 8 at 2:00 p.m. Doubles and Mixed Doubles begin on Wednesday, August 28 Doubles Final: Saturday, September 7 Mixed Doubles Final: Thursday, September 5

How much is the prize money and points for the US Open?

SINGLES Winner: $3,600,000 / 2,000 points Finalist: $1,800,000 / 1,200 points Semi-finalist: $1,000,000 / 720 points Quarter-finalist: $530,000 / 360 points Round of 16: $325,000 / 180 points Round of 16: $215,000 / 90 points Round of 74: $140,000 / 45 points Round of 16: $100,000 / 10 points Qualification: — / 25 points Qualification 3: $52,000 / 16 points Qualification 2: $38,000 / 8 points Qualification 1: $25,000 / 0 points

DOUBLES ($ per pair) Winner: $750,000 / 2,000 points Runner-up: $375,000 / 1,200 points Semi-finalist: $190,000 / 720 points Quarter-finalist: $110,000 / 360 points Offside: $63,000 / 180 points Offside: $40,000 / 90 points Offside: $25,000 / 0 points

MIXED DOUBLES ($ per pair) Winner: $200,000 Finalist: $100,000 Semi-finalist: $50,000 Quarter-finalist: $27,500 Round of 16: $16,500 Round of 16: $10,000

How can I watch the US Open? TV Schedule

How to follow the US Open? Instagram: usopenFacebook: US Open Tennis ChampionshipsTwitter: @usopenYouTube: US Open Tennis ChampionshipsHashtag: #USOpen

Who won the 2016 US Open? Djokovic played in the singles final against Medvedev last year. The Serbian prevailed 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to win his fourth US Open title. In doubles, home favourite Rajeev Ram and partner Joe Salisbury defeated Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win their third straight US Open title.

Who holds the US Open record for most titles, oldest champion, youngest champion and more? Most singles titles: Jimmy Connors (5), Roger Federer (5), Pete Sampras (5)Most doubles titles: Mike Bryan (6)Oldest champion: Ken Rosewall, 35, in 1970Youngest champion: Pete Sampras, 19, in 1990Highest ranked champion: No. 1 Jimmy Connors in 1974, 1976, 1978, No. 1 John McEnroe in 1981, 1984, No. 1 Ivan Lendl in 1986-87, No. 1 Pete Sampras in 1996, No. 1 Roger Federer in 2004-07, No. 1 Rafael Nadal in 2010, 2017, No. 1 Novak Djokovic in 2011, 2015Lowest ranked champion Ranked: No. 20 Andre Agassi in 1994Last home champion: Andy Roddick in 2003Most games won: Jimmy Connors (98)

See who's playing, past champions, seeds, points and prize money distribution

