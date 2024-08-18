Romulus Star Cailee Spaenys Uncanny Similarity to Part 2 Ellie





Cailee Spaeny is currently on a meteoric career trajectory, starring as the co-lead Priscilla in Civil War, about to head into Season 2 of Emmy-winning Beef, and currently starring in the well-reviewed and well-acted Alien: Romulus.

But now some viewers are wondering why she didn't land another role, as Ellie Williams in season 2 of The Last of Us. Or at least, it's fun to wonder what could have happened.

If you've watched Alien: Romulus and played The Last of Us Part 2, you should immediately understand this. The resemblance between Spaeny, especially in this film, and the older, braver Ellie is uncanny.

What makes the movie even better is that Spaeny's partner for most of the movie is Isabela Merced, literally the actress who plays Dina, Ellie's love interest in the upcoming season of The Last of Us. So it's not just Spaeny who looks like Ellie, it's also the scenes with Dina.

Of course, Spaeny has nothing to do with The Last of Us season 2 since this adaptation of part 2 is starting. That role continues to be played by Bella Ramsey, who was nominated for an Emmy for season 1. Many wondered how she would take on the role before the season aired, and she didn't look much like Ellie from the games, but she did a great job.

Part 2 is a different story. It's a five-year time jump from the games, and Ellie is supposed to age noticeably physically and become more hardened and intense. So now people are once again wondering if they should have continued to play the role, and I've seen some say that Spaeny should have replaced them for season 2/part 2, given how much she resembles Ellie from that game. She probably would have been too old to play young Ellie before that, though (Spaeny is 26).

Isabela Merced did not hesitate to congratulate Ramsey's performance in season 2:

“I’m really proud of Bella. If I had to end this interview as one of the last ones I do before the show ends, I would say I really hope Bella gets flowers. They work really, really hard, physically and emotionally. One thing I learned throughout this interview is, ‘Wow, you can really admire people younger than you.’ You can really admire them.”

Ramsey was spotted on set and even though she changed her hairstyle, she still looks young, although she is indeed a bit older than Ellie in Part 2, at 20. Given their performance in Season 1, I'm sure they'll be great here. And it's not like her co-star, Kaitlyn Dever, is a big, muscular girl like Abby in the game. At least, we don't think she put on 40 pounds of muscle for the role.

I'm looking forward to seeing more of Spaeny and Ramsey's work in The Last of Us Season 2. It was just a fun thing to notice about Romulus.

