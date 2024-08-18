The weather bureau forecasts that very warm weather will continue until the end of August.





The Met Office has forecast a period of very warm weather for the UK in late August, as autumn begins.

For most Britons, this summer has been somewhat disappointing, with just a few days of sweltering heat.

However, the weather agency predicted that warm weather could return around the end of this month.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration's long-term weather forecast, the last few days of August are expected to be very warm.

The National Meteorological Agency forecast the weather from August 22 to August 31, saying that weather conditions are expected to become more stable towards the end of August.

Wet weather will be confined mainly to the northern and western regions, with prolonged dry spells in the south and east.

Overall temperatures will probably be close to average, but there is a chance of brief periods of very warm weather in the south and east.

But it also suggested that in many areas the start of the period would be marked by much more volatile conditions.

Recent Developments:

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, many areas were experiencing unstable weather conditions early in the period, with rain and showers pouring down from the west.

The wettest weather is likely to be in the north-west of England, with the south-east tending to be drier.

Strong winds are expected, mainly affecting the western and northern regions.

The northwestern region is expected to be cooler and the southeastern region is expected to be warmer.

The weather map shows warm air rising from the south.

Netweather echoed the Met Office's forecast, saying the forecast for the next few days was likely to be mixed.

According to the forecast, sunshine will be variable as frontal systems frequently move from west to east across the country, which will result in less rain but often cloudier conditions in eastern, central and southern England.

Between these weather systems, most of the UK is set for plenty of sunshine, while western Scotland and Northern Ireland are set for bright weather with showers.

However, according to Netweather's forecast, the weather conditions will be further worsened by the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto, which will soon dissipate over the North Atlantic.

It continued: “Very windy weather is expected from Thursday to Friday next week, and possibly into next weekend, due to the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto, particularly in the north of England. Storms are particularly likely in northern and western Scotland.

The southeast of England could be particularly affected by the associated wind and rain, which will likely ease up until Monday's Bank Holiday, when the weather will be quieter, particularly in the south.

Looking ahead, Ernesto may temporarily disrupt the pattern, but the NW-SE split shows no signs of ending and will likely persist until late August.

