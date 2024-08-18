UK launches review to tackle extremist ideology, including misogyny | Women's Rights News





The Home Office said misogyny, Islamism and far-right extremism were among the trends it was investigating.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has ordered a review of the UK's counter-terrorism strategy to look at how best to tackle the threat posed by extremist ideologies, including misogyny.

Cooper said the strategy would identify and monitor extremist trends and measure how to move people away from them.

Sky News reports that around 460 people have so far appeared in magistrates' courts in connection with riots across the UK sparked by false information about a suspect in a stabbing attack in Southport in late July and early August.

It is believed that 72 people, all under the age of 18, have been charged.

Several were charged with publishing material inciting riots, including writings inciting racial hatred.

The riots were largely incited by far-right agitators, but many of these figures have previously committed similar acts and spread misogyny.

One of the social media influencers charged with spreading misinformation about the events leading up to the riots is Andrew Tate, who has been repeatedly accused of spreading messages that are biased against women.

Misogyny goes beyond just language: physical violence against women remains widespread in Britain, with a woman killed by a man every three days, according to campaign group the Female Murder Census.

The rise in misogyny is also thought to be linked to incel culture, which refers to a group of mostly male people who involuntarily identify as single and express anger toward women and society in general.

Jake Davidson, 22, killed five people in Plymouth in 2021 before killing himself, in an incident linked to incel ideology.

Cooper, who is in Britain's new Labour government, said: “For too long the government has failed to tackle the rise of extremism online and on our streets, and we have seen a rise in the number of young people being radicalised online.”

So I’ve directed the Department of the Interior to conduct a rapid analysis sprint on extremism to map and monitor extremist trends, understand the evidence about what’s effective in moving people away from extremist views, and identify gaps in existing policies that need to be addressed to crack down on those who promote harmful and hateful beliefs and violence.

The review is aimed at setting out a new counter-extremism strategy for the UK. Cooper has previously criticised the previous Conservative government on the issue, saying the strategy lacked practical planning.

