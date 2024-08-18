US Will Most Likely Fight Three-Front War Against Russia, China, and Iran, Says Palantir's Alex Karp





The U.S. military has long prioritized its ability to fight two wars simultaneously in different parts of the globe, much like its efforts in the Pacific and European theaters during World War II.

But Alex Karp, CEO of data mining software company Palantir, known for its work in defense and intelligence, warned that the United States could be forced to fight a war in three different theaters in the future.

He told the New York Times that he believed the United States would “very likely” find itself in a three-front war with China, Russia and Iran. As a result, he said the Pentagon should continue to develop autonomous weapons at full speed, highlighting the vast differences between the United States and other countries in how far they would be willing to go in a war.

“I think we live in an era where nuclear deterrence is actually less effective because the West is very unlikely to use a nuclear bomb, whereas our adversaries might,” he added. “When you have technological parity but moral disparity, the real disparity is much greater than you think.”

Karp continued: “In fact, because we have technological parity but not moral parity, they have a huge advantage.”

He also said the military is very close to the threshold where “somewhat autonomous drones” capable of killing become the most important weapons.

“We already see this in Ukraine,” Karp noted.

Elsewhere in the Times' wide-ranging profile, which also covered his personal life, business practices and views on a range of people and issues, he urged Democrats to show more strength.

“Are we strong enough to scare our adversaries into not going to war? Do the Chinese, the Russians and the Persians think we are strong?” asked Karp, who endorsed President Joe Biden and is now supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the election. “The president has to tell them that if you cross these lines, this is what we are going to do, and then you have to enforce it.”

Fighting a war on three fronts at once would likely require more troops, even with increased reliance on drones or other autonomous weapons.

After years of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the size of the U.S. military has shrunk, while the Pentagon has focused more on the Pacific and a possible conflict with China.

While pursuing separate thoughts on race, class and affirmative action, Karp told the Times that he was also “pro-conscription.”

“I think part of the reason we have a massive divide in our culture is that, ultimately, by and large, it's only middle-class and working-class people who are fighting,” he explained.

Representatives for Palantir did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Palantir has been criticized for supporting Israel during its war against Hamas, and Karp has previously acknowledged that some of his employees will continue to quit over that stance.

He told the Times that he would not apologize for what he believes in and for those Palantir supports: “I’m not going to apologize for defending the American government at the border, for defending special operations, for bringing people home. I’m not going to apologize for giving our product to Ukraine or Israel or a lot of other countries.”

