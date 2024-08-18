UK weather: Heavy rain and 60mph winds expected as Hurricane Ernesto remnants





The Met Office has warned that the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto are expected to hit parts of the UK this week, bringing up to 150mm of rain and gusts of up to 60mph.

Ernesto slammed into the North Atlantic this week, with winds of up to 100 miles per hour that left hundreds of thousands of people without power in Puerto Rico and Bermuda.

The Met Office has issued a series of weather warnings warning of heavy rain in the UK next week as a low-pressure area carrying the remaining energy of Hurricane Ernesto, the fifth named storm and third named hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season, makes landfall in the country.

Satellite image showing Hurricane Ernesto as it appeared in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday (NOAA via AP)

Ernesto has already weakened to a tropical storm and remains in the western Atlantic, but will weaken further as it moves into colder waters and will be absorbed by a more general weather front moving towards the UK.

But Bureau of Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: “The tropical depression has a lot of warmth and moisture in it, so there will still be some warmth and moisture in the system on Wednesday and Thursday, which will increase the amount of precipitation.”

National Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Tony Wisson added: “The newspaper headlines saying Ernesto will hit the UK are not accurate.

The once powerful system itself will collapse before it reaches us, but its warmth and moisture will be carried away by mid-latitude frontal weather systems.

This will result in unsettled weather conditions across the UK, particularly in the North and West, where heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning that will remain in effect for most of Wednesday and Thursday (screenshot)

August is usually associated with clear, stable weather, but wet and windy fronts like this one aren't uncommon, Mr. Wisson said.

Forecasters have issued two yellow weather warnings for rain across Scotland, with some hills expected to see up to 150mm and more widely 75-100mm in 24 hours. Parts of the Highlands typically receive less than 100mm of rain throughout August.

The warning was issued for most of Dumfries and Galloway from 2pm on Monday until just before midnight, and for most of west Scotland north of Glasgow and Stirling on Wednesday and Thursday.

Strong winds from the southwest are expected, along with rain, with gusts of 50-60 miles per hour expected along the coast and islands.

The weather service warned of possible delays in public transport, splashing and flooding on roads, and power outages and flooding at homes and businesses.

The weather service added that there is a small chance of spring tides causing large waves on Wednesday and Thursday, which could cause injury or even life-threatening damage to coastal areas.

Elsewhere in the UK, the forecast looks very uncertain, with many areas set for a cooler week after a high of 34.8C was recorded in Cambridge on August 12.

According to the Met Office, winds will become increasingly strong across the south-east of England on Monday afternoon, with the strongest winds being in the north and west, and storms likely along some Irish Sea coasts.

Mr Snell said the south and southeast of England were expected to enjoy dry weather next week, while East Anglia was expected to be warm with a high of 26C.

He said it was too early to predict the outlook for the upcoming banking holiday weekend.

Additional reports from PA

