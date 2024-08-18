Meet the golfers competing for the 2024 U.S. Amateur title at Hazeltine





Last year it was Neal Shipley. This year it's Noah Kent.

Thousands of fans lined the fairways of Hazeltine National Saturday afternoon, most wearing yellow and black, following Kent, a sophomore at Iowa. They were loud on the first 17 holes of his match against Jackson Buchanan, a senior from Illinois, but they roared on the par-4 18th.

Kent's tee shot found the fairway, and Buchanan's was in the bunker. Buchanan's ball hit the lip on his second shot, and it only went about 15 yards into the rough. That's when Kent took control.

That's been his modus operandi all week: When Kent's opponents hit a big shot or miss a big putt, he answers with one of his own. Like on the par-5 15th, when Buchanan made a birdie putt, but Kent answered and blew any chance of taking the lead. The putt would have tied the match.

On the next shot, Buchanan's drive bounced off a fan and into the water. He made par on the hole and found himself with a two-point lead to play.

His tee shot on the par-3 17th hole found a penalty box and Buchanan holed a birdie putt to cut the score to 1 up. Fans then rushed to surround the 18th hole and surrounded the players as they walked up the fairway, but Kent's approach shot sent them into a frenzy.

Noah Kent celebrates with his father after winning his match during the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (Chris Keane/USGA)

He hit a 7-iron 180 yards into the wind, and it never left the flag. He put his approach ball about 2 yards from the flag, and the match was over.

“I don’t know what’s happening to me,” Kent said. “I mean, I like it when the pressure really builds, and I felt it all week.

“I feel like I was born with it. I mean, I played hockey. I'm a very competitive person, whether it's playing here or playing a fun game with friends, I bring that same intensity and energy all day long.”

Kent, who is ranked 560th in the world amateur golf rankings, has played 83 holes of match play this week. He has trailed in just five of those, none in the last three rounds.

His 2-up win over Buchanan was significant for many reasons. It was the culmination of hard work over the past year since he broke his right wrist before playing in what was supposed to be his first USGA championship, the U.S. Junior Amateur. He missed 11 weeks and didn't get to play again until his freshman season at Iowa.

This week marks his USGA debut, and it was nothing short of spectacular.

“It’s all there (points to his head), in my heart, like I have a lot more of a competitive spirit,” Kent said. “I feel like I have a lot more confidence and a lot more desire to go where I want to go. So I feel like I wanted it a lot more than I did before.”

