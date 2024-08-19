UK: Civil servant who resigned was once a key author of weapons assessments





A British civil servant who resigned amid concerns the government was complicit in Israeli war crimes in Gaza has revealed that he previously worked for the Foreign Office's Middle East and North Africa department, mainly writing central assessments that determine the legality of British arms sales.

Diplomat Mark Smith's resignation was first reported by prominent journalist Hind Hasan when he published the text of his resignation letter on X on Friday evening. On Saturday, Middle East Eye confirmed the resignation with two sources familiar with the situation.

Before resigning, Smith worked as a counter-terrorism officer at the British Embassy in Dublin.

However, in his resignation letter, he stated that he was a former penholder involved in the arms export license assessment process for the Middle East and North Africa Authority and was therefore an expert in the field of arms sales policy.

In a statement on Sunday, Smith added that he was the lead author of a central assessment by the Middle East and North Africa Authority that determines the legality of British arms sales.

New MEE Newsletter: Jerusalem Dispatch Sign up for the latest insights and analysis on Israel-Palestine, along with Turkey Unpacked and other MEE newsletters.

He said: My job was to collect all relevant information on civilian casualties, compliance with international law, and to assess the commitments and capabilities of the countries involved.

Before exporting weapons to any country, the UK must be satisfied that the recipient country has robust procedures in place to avoid civilian casualties and minimise damage to civilian life. It is impossible to claim that Israel does this.

It is unclear when Smith, who appears to have worked at the British embassy in Dublin since at least 2022, took up this role.

Smith said he had sent a letter to Foreign Secretary David Lammy notifying him of his resignation.

“I sincerely hope he listens to the concerns of public officials on this issue and makes the necessary changes.”

The Foreign Office told Middle East Eye: “This government is committed to upholding international law. We have made it clear that we will not export items that could be used to seriously violate international humanitarian law or facilitate such violations.”

There is a review process underway to assess whether Israel is complying with international humanitarian law, which the Foreign Minister initiated on his first day in office. We will provide an update once the review process is complete.

On his first day in office in early July, Rami said he had commissioned new legal advice on ensuring Israel complies with international humanitarian law in its war in Gaza.

According to MEE, the government planned to introduce restrictions on arms sales on the last day of parliament's session before the summer recess last week.

The Times and Guardian later reported that the decision was delayed as the government identified which British weapons were used in Israel’s Gaza war and which were used defensively. Minister Lamy made this distinction in a recent speech to parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/uk-civil-servant-who-resigned-formerly-assessed-arms-sales-legality-foreign-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos