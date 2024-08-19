UK weather: 25C as North African heatwave hits UK | Weather | News





The latest weather maps show hot weather moving in from North Africa set to scorch parts of the UK.

Mapping based on the WX chart generated on Sunday (August 18) shows temperatures in Greater London at the start of September at 25C, with highs in the mid-20s across much of the UK.

According to the WX chart, Brighton, Southampton and Norwich are expected to hit 24 degrees at 3pm on September 1, Wexwich is expected to hit 25 degrees, Birmingham is expected to hit 22-23 degrees and Bristol is expected to hit 22 degrees.

Elsewhere, temperatures will be cooler, with Cardiff hitting 20 degrees, Plymouth 19 degrees, Manchester 20 degrees, Newcastle 16 degrees and Edinburgh 16 degrees.

If this map proves to be accurate in the future, temperatures in Northern Ireland will be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

According to NetWeather, as we head into September, there is a greater chance of high pressure moving east and southeast, which will likely lead to continued warm to hot weather.

“These have the potential to bring some warm weather, particularly to the east and south of the UK, with thunderstorms likely when a frontal system moving in from the west collides with this warm air mass. For the most part, we can expect slightly cooler than average temperatures.”

The Met Office's long-term weather forecast for September 1-15 says the first week of next month is likely to be “fairly” dry and settled across the UK.

“There could be some rain at times, but it will probably be drier than average for many areas. Confidence is low through mid-September, with a mix of weather patterns, including wetter spells mixed with drier periods.”

According to the weather service, temperatures are expected to be cooler in the northwest and warmer in the southeast.

Met Office UK 5 day weather forecast

Sunday, August 18 – Thursday, August 22

Headline: Mostly dry Sunday. More volatile next week.

Today: Dry, sunny and cloudy in many areas. Showers are likely in the north, and winds will be strong across Scotland. Temperatures are generally around average for the year.

Tonight: Clear and dry in the east. Elsewhere, increasing clouds, with rain and drizzle in the northwest in the evening, and rain in the southwest late in the night.

Monday: Rain spreads steadily west and north. Heavy and persistent across the hills. Strong winds, particularly along the Irish Sea coast. South East England is generally dry.

Tuesday-Thursday Outlook: Clouds and rain move eastward on Tuesday, followed by clear skies and showers. The Southeast becomes drier midweek, but the Northwest remains wet and windy.

