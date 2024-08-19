Librarians are furious after revealing UK school banned LGBT+ books after just one complaint





Librarians in the UK have revealed that LGBT+ books are being banned from schools following complaints from parents.

According to a six-month study by Censorship Index, shared exclusively with The Independent, 53 per cent of UK school librarians surveyed have been asked to remove books, and in more than half of those cases books were removed from shelves.

More than 20 librarians surveyed in the snapshot said they had experienced such censorship, with one librarian saying she was told to remove all books with LGBT+ themes after receiving just one complaint from a parent about a single book.

Specific books that have been removed from school libraries include Juno Dawson’s This Book Is Gay, a memoir about a young man discovering his sexual identity; Jessica Love’s Julin is a Mermaid, a picture book about a gender-neutral boy who dreams of becoming a mermaid; and Louis Stowell, Ellie Barnes, and Amy Phelps’ ABC Pride, a book that introduces young readers to the alphabet while also learning more about the LGBT+ community.

LGBT+ charities, MPs and writers have warned that the move represents a worrying step backwards for gay rights and takes us back into a world of prejudice that most of us thought we had already left behind. Former MP Elliot Colburn, who received homophobic death threats while in parliament, said blocking children’s access to material about his experiences posed a clear and present danger to young LGBT+ people.

Simon James Green, Britain's leading LGBT+ young adult novelist, has had his plans to visit a Catholic secondary school in south London cancelled in 2022 and has since faced online criticism, including claims he deserves to die in hell.

Fast forward two years, and I find myself in a much more precarious position than I ever was when he told Index: “The publicity the ban gave me has librarians increasingly wanting to talk to me about censorship issues, and many of them are facing more pushback than ever before about LGBTQ+ library books.”

Many librarians, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, said they feared losing their jobs if they did not comply with the book removals. Staff surveyed described resisting the ban by handing out informal loans from back cupboards, parents trying to fire their children for reading LGBT+ books, and senior staff telling them to keep certain books but not put them on public display.

Amy*, a school librarian, said, “It seems like when parents complain, the books disappear.” Another librarian, Emma*, said she felt scared and discouraged when one complaint led to the removal of all LGBTQ+ content from the library.

Becca Robbins, founder of Fabulosa Books' Books Not Bans program, packages and ships LGBTQ+ books to parts of the U.S. where censorship is prevalent in June. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alice Leggatt was the librarian who had booked author Green to attend the John Fisher School in south London in 2022, an event the Catholic Church cancelled because it was deemed out of bounds.

Almost every librarian I spoke to said the problem was worse than it was five years ago, and they were concerned about it in ways they had never thought of before, Mr Legat told The Independent. But when this happens, there is no teeth to defend school librarians, their collections and their students.

We're talking about different perspectives. That's our whole ethos. I worry about it being diminished. It's an LGBTQ+ book now, and it could be something else next week.

There is no legal requirement for schools to provide libraries, so schools must decide how best to provide them. The government is facing calls for more support for staff in difficult positions and new guidance on how to handle complaints.

Another librarian interviewed by Index and who participated in a survey distributed through CILIP (The Association of Library and Information Professionals), the School Library Association (SLA), expressed concern about the influence of agitators opposing drag queen story hours in libraries, saying their scripts sound like they’re straight out of the American playbook.

There have been concerns that banning LGBT+ books in the United States follows similar intolerance. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The United States has a systematic book challenge system, including banning and burning, and it is led by the right wing. According to the latest report from the American Library Association (ALA), 4,240 different books were challenged last year.

A Stonewall spokesperson told The Independent: “It is worrying to see reports of LGBTQ+ books being removed from school libraries, as we know that many students find it incredibly important and reassuring to see themselves represented in books and media. When LGBTQ+ young people are denied representation in inclusive materials and books at school, they often feel ashamed and have to hide who they are.

school [must] Ensure that all young people have access to comprehensive educational materials and books that represent the world we live in and the communities in which everyone belongs.

Laura McKay, CEO of LGBTQ+ youth charity Just Like Us, added: “This small study shows a worrying case of fear around LGBTQ+ books in school libraries. But removing books will never change the fact that LGBTQ+ people, including same-sex parents, are part of society.

The recent rise in far-right attitudes and fear surrounding trans youth is making life much more difficult for LGBT+ young people, particularly those of colour. Homophobia and transphobia are still issues in many areas of British life. It is important that young people have access to books that reflect the diversity of the world around them.

Former Conservative MP Elliot Colburn has urged the new Labour government to draw up new guidelines to give schools more powers after sometimes-aggressive complaints (Parliament TV)

Politicians across the political spectrum have expressed deep concern about reports that censorship is spreading in Britain, although so far it appears to be on a small scale.

Mr Colburn, who served as Conservative MP for Carshelton and Wallington from 2019 to this year, has called on Britain's new Labour government to introduce new guidance on giving schools more powers in the face of sometimes aggressive complaints.

And former Labour MP Ben Bradshaw told The Independent: “These reports are worrying. They fit into a pattern of regression on LGBTQ+ rights under the previous government. All young people should have access to age-appropriate books, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. I hope the new government will make this clear to schools.

The Education Department declined to comment.

*Name has been changed.

