2024 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP DRAW | SHANE VAN BOENING IN SEARCH OF SIXTH US OPEN TITLE





The draw for the 2024 US Open, which will take place from August 19 to 24 at Harrahs Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA, has been completed. Shane Van Boening begins his quest to win a sixth US Open title, while Ko Ping Chung is set to defend his title.

Alongside Van Boening and Ko Ping Han, Matchroom Sports Chairman Barry Hearn OBE and TalkSport Radio host Andy Goldstein will make their World Nineball Tour debuts, taking on Konrad Juszczyszyn and 2002 US Open champion Ralf Souquet respectively.

Hearn commented: “I needed this opportunity to understand the experience on the other side of the ropes. I'm very aware that I could be completely humiliated, but I'm going to give it my all with all the knowledge and mental effort I have.”

Goldstein added: “Playing the US Open, no matter what discipline, is just incredible. So when I got the offer to play, I was absolutely thrilled. It’s a childhood dream come true.”

In other matches, legendary five-time US Open champion Earl The Pearl Strickland will take on fellow American Mike Delawder in his quest for a sixth title. Scottish Open champion Duong Quoc Hoang will face David Callaghan in his opening match, while Ko Ping Han, the younger brother of the defending champion, will take on Norwegian pool player Martin Meintjes.

Rising star Mustafa Alnar will take on Alexander Bausch in his quest for his first Matchroom Major. Filipino players Jefrey Roda and Jeffrey Ignacio will face Elias Patrkios and Levie Lampaan respectively in the first round. Two-time US Open champions Darren Appleton and Mika Immonen will face Matt Krah and Grover Foster respectively in their first matches.

The TV Table will air on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, starting at 10am on 19 August.

Selected matches from the first round

– Earl Strickland vs. Mike Delawder

–Darren Appleton vs. Matt Krah

–Jermey Jones vs. Holger Vier

–Bernie Regalario vs Berry J West Jr

-Mika Immonen vs. Grover Foster

–Duong Quoc Hoang vs. David Callaghan

–Jeffrey Roda vs. Elias Patrikos

–Jeffrey Ignacio vs. Levie Lambaan

–Mustafa Alnar vs. Alexandre Bausch

–Ko Ping Han vs. Martin Meintjes

–Barry Hearn OBE v Konrad Juszczyszyn

–Andy Goldstein vs. Ralf Souquet

The US Open Championship will feature 256 players from the World Nineball Tour. The tournament will begin with a seeded double-elimination format featuring the top 128 players from the World Nineball Tour. Then, only 64 players will advance to the single-elimination rounds.

The stakes are high with a $300,000 prize pool on the line and automatic second-place finishes expected to be locked up for Teams Europe and USA ahead of the 2024 Mosconi Cup from November 30 to December 3, as well as the third qualifying spot for Teams Asia and Europe at the inaugural Reyes Cup in October 2024.

The tournament's top 128 players were ranked according to the 2024 World Nineball Tour rankings, with first-round matches taking place over the first two days.

Live rack-by-rack scoring, including the full game schedule, will be available throughout the event.

Broadcast DetailsThanks to a series of international broadcast partners, the US Open Pool Championship will be broadcast in every country around the world. Nineball fans in the UK and Ireland will be able to enjoy it via Sky Sports, while those in the US will be able to watch it via DAZN. Viaplay will be broadcasting the event in the Netherlands, Poland, Scandinavia and the Baltics.

Further broadcast details will be released in due course and fans outside of the listed countries will be able to watch the US Open via Matchroom.live.

