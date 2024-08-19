Singapore PM warns of regional repercussions of US-China tensions





Singapore's prime minister has warned that rising tensions between the United States and China will impact the economy of the city-states and the wider region.

Lawrence Wong, who took office in May, said in a national address on Sunday that the intensifying rivalry between Washington and Beijing was Singapore's biggest geopolitical concern.

Mutual suspicion and distrust will persist, which will affect international trade, security and cooperation, he said. As a small country, totally dependent on trade and a stable global environment, we are bound to suffer the consequences.

Singapore's trade-to-GDP ratio stood at 311% in 2023, one of the highest figures in the world, according to the World Bank.

According to Wong, regardless of who wins the November U.S. presidential election, it is clear that the U.S. attitude toward China is hardening. At the same time, China is convinced that the U.S. is trying to contain it and curb its rise. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have increased tariffs on Chinese goods, to which Beijing has responded with countermeasures.

The United States provides much of Singapore's military capabilities, while China is the city-state's largest trading partner. Maintaining good relations with both countries is a priority for Singapore, but also a growing challenge.

Wong also warned about the changing global production map. In the past, developed countries would relocate production to cheaper locations in Asia, but those days are over, he said, noting that the United States, China and European countries are keen to reshape supply chains in their favor.

Both the US and the EU have sought to reduce their reliance on Chinese supply chains, prioritizing offshoring strategies: in 2023, the US bought more goods from Mexico than from China for the first time in 20 years, according to the US Department of Commerce.

Singapore, the world's largest transshipment hub, has yet to see an impact on its own role in trade: total container volumes in the first five months of the year rose 7.7% from a year earlier, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, but the country is potentially vulnerable to supply chain realignment.

The National Day Rally speech is considered the country's most important annual political event, usually accompanied by domestic policy initiatives. Not only is Wong's speech the first of its kind as prime minister, it is likely to be the last before Singapore holds a general election, which must be held before November 2025, but is usually expected to be held earlier.

Speaking in Malay, Mandarin and English, Mr Wong highlighted policies on education, families and access to public housing. He stressed the need to keep Singapore's multi-ethnic population cohesive and financially included.

We’ve seen what happens in other countries when the middle class lags behind: societies begin to fracture and collapse, he said. Don’t assume it can’t happen here. It can.

