Getting a US Visa on TimeExBulletin





Shivanshu Vyas attended a friendly match played by Manchester United at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in 2018. That's when he knew he had to go to the United States for the World Cup. Courtesy of Shivanshu Vyas. .

Shivanshu Vyas has been dreaming of coming to the United States for the World Cup for a very long time.

In fact, he has been counting down the days since 2018, when he watched his favorite soccer team, Manchester United, play a friendly match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. For the 32-year-old, being in that big American stadium was an overwhelming experience.

As soon as I saw the green field, I got goosebumps. And I had tears in my eyes, I'm not going to lie, he recalls with a laugh.

But a major obstacle could stand in his way: obtaining a visa in time.

Many fans around the world are likely to face the same problem. The tournament is hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada and is considered the biggest global sporting event after the Paris Olympics.

However, not only is it difficult to obtain a US visa, but the immigration system is so congested that many fans may not be able to obtain a visa in time, even though the tournament is just under two years away.

Waiting time for a visa in Bogota? 677 days

The waiting time for a visitor visa interview in New Delhi can be as long as 386 days. It is even worse in other cities with a large football fan base. Take Bogota, Colombia, for example. The current waiting time for an interview with a consular officer is as long as 677 days more than the 664 days left before the tournament begins.

The situation has raised concerns among soccer stakeholders and members of Congress. A bipartisan group of 21 senators, led by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, and Sen. Jerry Moran, Republican of Kansas, issued a letter this month urging the Biden administration to create a White House task force on global sporting events.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani (R) pose with the FIFA World Cup trophy during an event in New York, June 16, 2022. YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images/AFP

The United States is set to host three mega-events in the coming years: the men's World Cup, followed by the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2034 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

The group of senators said speeding up immigration wait times must be a top priority.

We encourage your administration to aim for wait times of less than 31 days for 80% of applicants by the end of 2025, the senators wrote.

Meanwhile, FIFA, the international soccer association that oversees the event, said it was working with various parts of the U.S. government on issues including security and immigration.

“We recognize the urgency of these issues, as well as the role they play in the success of an event that will attract millions of visitors from around the world,” FIFA said in a statement to NPR.

Millions of fans are expected… if they can get here

The next World Cup will be the largest in history, expanding to 48 teams from the current 32. FIFA expects millions of fans to attend the 2026 World Cup, many from around the world.

On online forums, fans have already begun to express their frustration at the difficulties they have encountered in obtaining a US visa.

The United States has visa waiver programs with 41 countries, but there are still many other countries that will need to apply for a B1/B2 visitor visa.

But the backlog caused by the pandemic, combined with a continued surge in visitor visa applications, has overwhelmed available resources at some U.S. consulates and embassies.

The long waiting times are even impacting residents of the tournaments' co-host countries, reaching up to 476 days in Mexico City and up to 850 days for foreign residents in Ottawa.

You should apply for a visa now, even if it is in 2 years

This means many people are having to rush to apply now, long before they even know which countries are qualified or where they will be playing.

There are ways to reduce the wait time, but they are not easy. One way is to check online to get an earlier time slot when someone cancels.

The State Department said it encourages people interested in coming to the Games to apply now.

The agency also said it has significantly reduced wait times over the past two years and issued more B1/B2 visas in the first half of its 2024 fiscal year than ever before.

A Cuban man with his documents waits in line at the U.S. Embassy in Havana on May 3, 2022. Visa processing times are long and are crippling the U.S. immigration system. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images/AFP .

Travis Murphy, CEO of Jetr Global Sports + Entertainment, an immigration consulting firm that facilitates travel for athletes hoping to play in leagues and at sporting events around the world, says the United States needs to urgently address the visa backlog.

Other countries that have recently hosted World Cups have implemented fast-track immigration systems for visitors. Qatar, for example, has introduced a simple visa process for anyone with a ticket to a match in 2022.

But Murphy is aware of the challenges facing the United States. Temporarily simplifying the visa process for the World Cup is a politically sensitive issue, given tensions over immigration.

For a fast pass to work, there has to be a reasonable assumption that the fan in attendance has no intention of immigrating, says Murphy, who notes that previous hosts like Russia or South Africa don't have as many people eager to visit or immigrate.

That's not the case in the United States or Canada, he adds, given concerns that some people might use the World Cup as an opportunity to enter and never leave.

Murphy suggests that the United States could also consider appointing a special envoy for sports, similar to John Kerry's for climate. Murphy says that level of attention is essential.

“We made a bid for this,” Murphy said. “We as a country said, ‘Come to our country. We want to host this event.’”

A tourist visa is not easy to obtain either

Back in India, Vyas seems to have some breathing room, given that the waiting time is about a year, which is not as long as in countries like Colombia.

But getting one can be extremely difficult, and there is still no guarantee that he will be able to get it in time.

First, Vyas probably needs to find a stable job. Currently, he is self-employed and offers engineering consulting services. Applying for a visitor visa usually requires a letter from an employer proving that the applicant has a stable job that ties him to his home country.

The applicant can also prove that he or she has a stable income from self-employment, but this requires additional documentation.

Vyas' situation is also a bit complicated because he studied in the United States and tried unsuccessfully to stay there permanently by obtaining a work visa.

A consular officer might consider this a problem and refuse him a tourist visa.

Double whammy for this super fan

Being denied a visitor's visa would be a double blow for Vyas, who is a big fan of the sport. In 2006, he won a contest run by ESPN that offered the winner a trip to serve as a ball boy at a World Cup match in Germany.

Unfortunately, he did not have a passport at that time and was unable to obtain one in time.

This missed opportunity to travel to Germany still haunts him.

Vyas missed out on the chance to go to the World Cup in Germany in 2006. He is also likely to miss out on the chance to go to the US in 2026, unless he gets his visa in time. Courtesy Shivanshu Vyas/Courtesy Shivanshu Vyas

So coming to the World Cup in 2026 to see German stars like Kai Havertz would be a sporting dream come true.

But first he has to get his visa.

I feel positive energy, he said. I still have two years for this, so I guess I have enough time.

Vyas has time, for now. But time is running out and for some fans, it may already be too late.

