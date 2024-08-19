US, South Korea begin joint military exercises





SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. and South Korean troops launched a large-scale exercise Monday aimed at boosting their combined defense capabilities against nuclear-armed North Korea, which has again accused the allies of invading.

The annual summer exercise comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and combined military exercises between the United States and South Korea have intensified in a cycle of retaliation.

The drills began hours after the North's foreign ministry issued a statement repeating the North's position that the exercises are provocative exercises for aggression. The ministry said the North's nuclear ambitions are therefore justified, adding that it is crucial to constantly maintain the balance of power to prevent war by building up the greatest deterrence.

The United States and South Korea have described their joint exercises as defensive in nature and have expanded and enhanced their training in recent years to address evolving threats from the North.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries did not immediately respond to the North Korean foreign ministry's statement.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, which will run for 11 days through Aug. 29, include both computer-simulated war games and more than 40 types of field exercises, including live-fire drills. The allies said this year's program aims to improve their preparedness against a variety of North Korean threats, including missiles, GPS jamming and cyberattacks, and will also take into account lessons learned from recent armed conflicts.

About 19,000 South Korean military personnel will participate in the drills, which will run concurrently with civil defense and evacuation exercises from Monday to Thursday and will include programs based on North Korean nuclear attack scenarios.

The U.S. military has not confirmed the number of U.S. troops participating in the exercises or said whether U.S. strategic assets will be involved. In recent months, the United States has increased its regional deployment of long-range bombers, submarines and aircraft carrier strike groups to train with South Korean and Japanese forces.

The exercises could trigger a belligerent response from North Korea, which has flaunted its growing weapons program and made verbal threats of nuclear conflict with Washington and Seoul.

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a grand ceremony in the country's capital, Pyongyang, to mark the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units and called for a relentless expansion of its nuclear weapons program.

The move added to concerns about Kim's weapons program as it demonstrated his intention to deploy nuclear weapons on the battlefield along North Korea's border with South Korea and asserted that his military could respond with preemptive nuclear strikes if it perceived that leadership was under threat.

Analysts say Kim may seek to increase pressure in a U.S. election year as he advances his long-term goals of forcing Washington to accept the North as a nuclear power and negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

During last year's Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises, North Korea conducted ballistic missile tests that it described as simulating scorched-earth nuclear strikes on South Korean targets.

In recent weeks, the North has also sent thousands of balloons carrying trash toward the South, part of a psychological warfare campaign that has further deteriorated relations between the two war-torn rivals.

