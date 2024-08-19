Goldman Sachs Cuts Probability of U.S. Recession to 20%, New Data Shows





Goldman Sachs cut its forecast for the probability of a U.S. recession to 20% shortly after raising it, as new labor market data triggered a reassessment of market views on the economy.

Goldman Sachs economists earlier this month raised their 12-month probability of a U.S. recession to 25% from 15% after the Aug. 2 U.S. jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls rose by a less-than-expected 114,000. That was down from June’s downwardly revised 179,000 and below the Dow Jones estimate of 185,000.

The report sparked widespread concern about the world's largest economy and contributed to a sharp but ultimately brief fall in stock markets earlier this month.

It also triggered the “Sahm ​​rule,” a historical indicator showing that the initial phase of a recession has begun when the three-month moving average of the U.S. unemployment rate is at least half a percentage point above the 12-month low.

Goldman initially cited that factor as a reason for raising the likelihood of an economic slowdown, but reversed course Saturday, writing in a note that it saw that probability as reduced to 20% because data released since Aug. 2 showed “no signs of recession.”

That includes retail sales for July, which rose 1%, compared with an estimate of 0.3%, and weekly jobless claims, which fell short of expectations.

The figures triggered a change in sentiment that was reflected in a rise in global stocks at the end of last week.

“A continued expansion would make the United States more like other G10 economies, where the Sahm rule has been met less than 70% of the time,” Goldman economists said Saturday, noting that several smaller economies, including Canada, have seen significant increases in the unemployment rate during the current cycle without entering recession.

Claudia Sahm, chief economist at New Century Advisors and the inventor of the rule, told CNBC that she doesn't think the U.S. is in a recession right now, but that a further weakening of the labor market could push it there.

A positive jobs report on Sept. 6 would “likely” prompt Goldman to cut its recession probability to 15%, where it had been for nearly a year before August, the bank's economists said.

Unless there is another downside surprise in the jobs report, Goldman will be more confident in its forecast of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve's September meeting, rather than a deeper 50 basis point cut, they added.

Markets have fully priced in a Fed rate cut in September, but have reduced the probability of a 50 basis point cut to just 28.5%, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Rashmi Garg, senior portfolio manager at Al Dhabi Capital, told CNBC's “Capital Connection” on Monday that she expected a 25 basis point cut “unless we see a significant deterioration in the labor market in the September 6 jobs report.”

CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

