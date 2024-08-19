JPMorgan, Aviva shrug off emerging markets rout, banking on soft landing in US





(Bloomberg) — Investors including JPMorgan Asset Management, M&G Investments and Aviva Investors say they took advantage of the decline in riskier assets earlier this month to add to their holdings of emerging-market bonds.

While a small group of fund managers warn of further declines if new fears of a U.S. recession emerge, others are betting on a period of gradual easing by the Federal Reserve, which would boost the appeal of high-yielding assets in developing countries. The more risk-tolerant recommend locking in high yields in markets such as Ukraine and Ecuador.

Emerging-market bonds can easily generate double-digit returns this year, said Pierre-Yves Bareau, global head of emerging-market debt at London-based JPMorgan, who oversees $52 billion of emerging-market debt. Four hundred basis points is an attractive spread for investors, but it’s not a crisis spread.

The rebound has been swift across all asset classes. If emerging market sovereign and corporate dollar bonds continue at their current pace for the year, they would generate a yield of more than 8%, according to a Bloomberg index. That’s nearly double the rate on equivalent U.S. bonds.

As fears over weak U.S. data and rising rates in Japan sparked a rout in early August, the extra yield investors demanded to hold emerging-market sovereign debt rather than U.S. government securities rose for nine straight days, the longest stretch in about six years, according to a JPMorgan Chase index. About $400 million left global emerging-market bond funds in the week ended Aug. 7.

“I wouldn't want to overinterpret the recent price action,” said Philip Fielding, co-head of emerging markets at Mackay Shields in London. Emerging markets have weathered this higher interest rate environment.

Liam Spillane, head of emerging markets debt at Aviva Investors Global Services, said the pullback gives us opportunities in some of these higher-yielding, more idiosyncratic names, such as Ecuador or Ukraine. Claudia Calich of M&G Investments took advantage of the widening spreads to add Peruvian bonds.

Others recommend waiting and letting the relatively higher yields do their work.

The average yield on emerging market dollar sovereign bonds stood at 7.4% on Friday, about 1 percentage point above the five-year average and nearly double the rate in January 2021, according to a Bloomberg index.

Weakness coming?

Not everyone agrees that this weakness is temporary. If the Fed were to cut rates in response to weaker economic data rather than slowing inflation, it would trigger a new wave of risk aversion, they say.

Vikram Rahul Aggarwal, senior fund manager at Jupiter Asset Management, says his holdings of hard-currency emerging market bonds are at their lowest level in several years.

It cites the difficult geopolitical outlook, while a sharp deterioration in global economic data would hurt developing countries' foreign currency bonds.

It’s important to distinguish between the reasons the Fed cut rates, said Jennifer Taylor, head of emerging market debt and senior portfolio manager in the global fixed income beta solutions group at State Street Global Advisors. If it’s because the U.S. has entered a recession, that would be bad for most risk assets, including emerging market debt.

Wall Street is betting that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will confirm that interest rate cuts are on the horizon at the annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Bareau is getting more involved in Asia. He says the base case is that the U.S. avoids a recession thanks to a slowing economy and the Fed cutting rates, allowing investors to benefit from historically high yields in emerging markets.

Developing countries offer investors who have become overly dependent on the United States a way to diversify their portfolios and generate returns, he said.

More and more investors will look to emerging markets.

What to watch

Argentina's June activity data could indicate the economy emerged from recession in the second quarter, although it still faces an uphill climb

Mexico, Chile and Peru will release GDP data. Mexico is likely to show that activity and domestic demand are losing momentum, while Peru is expected to post strong growth in the second quarter.

Interest rate decisions expected in Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea

Turkey's central bank likely to keep one-week repo rate at 50% for fifth straight time, while tightening rates through alternative tools

(Updates with Jackson Hole meeting near end.)

