British sperm donation exports despite 10-family limit | Sperm donation





Sperm donated in the UK could be exported and used to father numerous babies across multiple countries, experts have warned, contradicting the country's strict 10-family limit.

A legal loophole allows fertility clinics in the UK to allow one donor to create more than 10 families, while there are no restrictions on companies providing sperm or eggs for further fertility treatment abroad.

As donor anonymity is lifted and DNA testing sites allow people to trace their genetic relatives, it is becoming increasingly likely that some donor-born children will have dozens of biological half-siblings across Europe.

Professor Jackson Kirkman-Brown, president of the Association of Reproductive and Clinical Scientists (ARCS), is one of those calling for tighter restrictions on the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA).

If you believe that the 10-family limit is necessary in the modern world, then it logically follows that the limit should apply regardless of where the sperm comes from, said Kirkman-Brown, who is also director of the Centre for Human Reproductive Sciences at the University of Birmingham. There is data showing that some children who do find really large families struggle with it.

Until five years ago, the UK was a sperm importer, mainly from Denmark and the US. But the situation is becoming more complex as more and more international sperm and egg banks open donation centres in the UK.

According to data provided by the HFEA, 7,542 sperm cells were exported from the UK between 2019-21 (one IVF cycle typically requires one sperm cell). The European Sperm Bank, which accounts for 90% of exports, has a global limit of 75 families per donor and estimates that donors help 25 families on average.

Crios, the world's largest sperm and egg bank, which opened a sperm donation centre in Manchester in April, said it was targeting 25 to 50 families per donor globally.

Professor Lucy Freet of the University of Manchester, who studies donor conception experiences, says contact with biological siblings is often viewed as a positive thing. But when the number of siblings started to increase, [it] She said she found it difficult to connect with and form relationships with an increasingly large and uncertain number of people. There is no definitive figure for when a number becomes too many, and it varies from person to person, but generally speaking, groups of 10 or more felt like a large group.

The potentially infinite number of future siblings is another challenge. Once sperm is frozen, it doesn’t last long, Kirkman-Brown said. Theoretically, donors could continue to be used for years or even decades. He added that it could lead to donated siblings who are older than their parents, which is a place we haven’t been yet.

Others have pointed out that the increasing commercialization of the market contrasts with the altruistic basis of sperm and egg donation, and that British law only allows compensation for time and costs.

It's a beautiful gift to the donor, to help someone create a family, but we're going to maximize the number of births from the gametes and make as much money out of them as possible,” said Professor Niki Hudson, a medical sociologist at De Montford University. “When you talk to donors and present them with this possibility, they're really surprised.

Hudson is looking into egg donation, a market that could expand further in October when the compensation fund increases from 750 to 986, thanks to advances in egg-freezing technology.

Egg shipping could open up new horizons for biological motherhood. Hudson added that the concept of a father of many children already exists in our cultural imagination. We don't have that for women.

Egg donors strongly object to having their eggs shipped overseas, she added, saying one person said it was akin to human trafficking.

According to the HFEA, the rationale for imposing a limit of 10 families across licensed hospitals is that, following consultation with donors and donors themselves, they concluded that people would be comfortable with a limit of 10 families potentially creating children, half-siblings or extended family through donation.

The HFEA has no control over donations from outside HFEA-licensed hospitals, so there is no way to monitor how many times donors are used in these circumstances, said Rachel Cutting, the HFEA's head of compliance and information.

Some have suggested that this power could be extended in a similar way to the HFEA's directive that overseas donors cannot remain anonymous.

The HFEA is constrained by legal obligations, but Frith said it could only allow gametes to be imported from outside the UK if they met the UK limit of 10 families, so donors from other countries would be considered for their offspring.

The HFEA's position that this is beyond its powers is not sufficient, said Sarah Norcross, director of the fertility charity Progress Educational Trust. While there is no objection to having more than 10 family members outside the UK, the 75 that some of these banks have found is a huge number of relatives. Even if they say we cannot control the number of family members overseas, they can argue that the number should be provided to the beneficiary.

Both the European Sperm Bank and Crios have said they expect to supply the majority of their UK sperm to the UK market, driven by customer demand.

The European Sperm Bank added: “We are watching this topic very closely and are talking to donor-born individuals, families and professional groups to gain more insight and a deeper understanding of their hopes and concerns.

