Why Taiwan Is Watching U.S. Elections CloselyExBulletin





Buildings at the campus of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on July 16. An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images .

. An Rong Xu/Bloomberg via Getty Images

TAIPEI, Taiwan As U.S. presidential candidates lay out their visions for the country over the next four years, Taiwan is also wondering how U.S. policies will impact its future.

About 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Taiwan lies China, which claims the small Asian island as its own and has repeatedly threatened to invade.

Because Taiwan is not officially considered a sovereign nation by most other countries and lacks the capacity to conduct normal diplomacy, its ongoing partnership with the United States, which dates back to 1979, is of paramount importance to the island.

Here's what Taiwan wants from the US elections.

Taiwan seeks security guarantees

The United States maintains what it calls strategic ambiguity over Taiwan, but it is required by U.S. law to help the island defend itself. In recent years, Washington has increased its massive sales of U.S. weapons systems to Taipei.

As rhetoric intensifies over whether the United States should defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, skepticism is also growing in Taiwan about the reliability of the United States as a security partner.

A recent survey conducted by the Brookings Institution in Taiwan found that only about a quarter of the 1,500 adults surveyed believed the United States was a trustworthy ally, although about 55% said they believed the United States would come to Taiwan's aid in the event of a conflict, regardless of who was elected president of the United States.

In Taiwan, the sense of confusion and nervousness is palpable as Beijing steps up its intimidation measures.

What they're interested in is whether the United States has a very explicit commitment to the defense of Taiwan, which means [will] Will the United States intervene militarily, rather than just sending signals to Beijing or sending weapons to Taiwan? People really want to know whether the U.S. Navy or naval forces will help Taiwan defend itself, said Ping-Kuei Chen, a professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Taiwan seeks to protect its dominance in semiconductors

Taiwan is home to dozens of multinational semiconductor and technology giants, including TSMC. Its chip industry is now so advanced and critical to the global economy that analysts have dubbed it the “silicon shield” protecting the island because of its economic importance. This year, Taiwan is expected to manufacture nearly $150 billion worth of semiconductor chips, which are essential for smartphones and fighter jets.

Taiwan is paying close attention to how the next U.S. president will continue to handle its technological rivalry with China, which has resulted in a series of strict controls on semiconductor exports to the United States that have put Taiwanese chipmakers in a difficult position.

Under the Biden administration, the United States has subsidized new semiconductor factories at unprecedented levels. Taiwanese semiconductor maker TSMC, arguably the world’s most advanced semiconductor maker, is currently setting up three new factories in Arizona to take advantage of U.S. subsidies and tax breaks.

The investment has sparked controversy in Taiwan, where some Taiwanese commentators have suggested that the United States is seeking to weaken Taiwan's chip industry by moving production out of Taiwan. A widespread false story circulating online even claimed that the United States was seeking to destroy Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC. No evidence has been provided to support either claim.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has hinted that he will retaliate against Taiwan's semiconductor industry. They took all our chip business, the Republican presidential candidate said last month.

Taiwan seeks stable political partner

In 2016, support for the U.S. Republican Party in Taiwan surged after Trump broke with tradition and received a call from then-Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen shortly after he was elected U.S. president. The call broke with tradition because the United States does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and previous U.S. presidents have avoided such public, direct contact for fear of angering China.

However, recent comments from the Trump campaign about Taiwan have eroded that support, says Lev Nachman, a political scientist at National Taiwan University.

“We’re no different than an insurance company,” Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek last month. “Taiwan doesn’t give us anything,” he said, before suggesting that Taiwan fund the U.S. for defense.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller has stressed that Taiwan pays millions of dollars a year for U.S.-made weapons. Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai has refuted Trump's claims, saying last month that Taiwan is willing to invest more in defense.

In a recent Brookings survey, conducted shortly before Biden dropped out of the presidential race, researchers found that more respondents supported Biden than Trump.

Yet the majority of respondents, about 57 percent, said they did not know or had no opinion about who the next U.S. president will be, suggesting ambivalence toward both parties' policies on Taiwan.

Harris has indicated she will largely maintain Biden's foreign policy positions toward China, including pushing back on its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

“We can interpret our results as if people are saying that both the Republican and Democratic administrations seem to be doing things that are good for Taiwan, so we'll choose one or the other,” said Nachman, one of the authors of the Brookings survey.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/08/16/g-s1-14682/taiwan-us-election-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos