



The foreign minister reiterates his long-held Russia theory after reports that German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was clear that the United States ordered the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

His comments follow reports that German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man over the explosions on the pipelines, which carried Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, while the Wall Street Journal reported that the blasts were carried out by a Ukrainian team and approved by Kiev's then-military commander-in-chief.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Azerbaijan on Monday, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's long-standing claims that the West was involved.

It is obvious that to carry out such a terrorist attack, there was an order from above, as they say. The top of the West is, of course, Washington, Lavrov told the Izvestia newspaper in a video interview published on his Telegram channel.

Lavrov, however, did not provide clear evidence to support his claims.

He said attempts had been made to blame the situation on a group of drunken officers, which he described as frivolous.

The United States did not immediately respond to Lavrov's latest claim, but has previously rejected Russian suggestions of its involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously suggested that the United States was responsible for the attack, which Moscow has repeatedly described as sabotage.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine's then-chief military commander, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, oversaw the plan to blow up pipelines used by Russia to deliver gas to Europe.

The newspaper claims that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the plan but tried to stop it after the US CIA told him it was aware of the plans and warned him against it.

Poland confirmed on Wednesday that it had received a German arrest warrant for a Ukrainian suspected in the attack.

A sharp pressure drop in pipelines under the Baltic Sea was recorded on September 26, 2022, and seismologists detected explosions, sparking a wave of speculation over who sabotaged the multi-billion dollar project that transported Russian gas to Germany.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions, which occurred off the Danish island of Bornholm and ruptured three of the system's four lines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/19/russias-lavrov-says-clear-that-us-ordered-2022-nord-stream-blasts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos