Sino-US tensions erode science and technology cooperation

Rising tensions between the United States and China threaten to unravel a 45-year-old science and technology pact that is up for renewal later this month, hampering collaboration between the superpowers in critical areas.

Researchers are trying to work around strained intergovernmental relations, with some focusing on less controversial areas of possible cooperation, such as climate change and diseases related to aging.

The difficulty in reaching a multi-year extension of the science and technology agreement shows how political issues can undermine cutting-edge research. The bilateral agreement, signed by U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, supported work in areas such as energy, agriculture, civil and industrial technologies and disaster management.

Disagreements have grown over U.S. restrictions on China’s access to semiconductors, as well as Washington’s concerns about alleged intellectual property violations and the potential military use of sensitive new technologies. U.S. security officials also worry that academic cooperation could provide leads for Chinese espionage.

“This is a fundamental and central point in the concerns that the United States and China have about each other,” said Vaughan Turekian, executive director for policy and global affairs at the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. [An agreement] what… until five years ago was nothing that anyone would have noticed in any way suddenly becomes a central point of the relationship.

The science and technology agreement has long been a symbolic pillar of China-US relations and a vehicle for important practical cooperation. It was one of the first bilateral agreements signed after the US formally recognized the People's Republic of China in 1979.

The agreement provides for a package of permits, said Turekian, who was science and technology adviser to former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry. Other scientists point to valuable past research collaborations in areas such as influenza surveillance, pollution control and reducing birth defects by increasing folic acid intake among expectant mothers.

Wang Yanbo, a professor at the University of Hong Kong's Business School and an expert on innovation in China, said the deal has considerable symbolic value. It sends a clear message from Beijing and Washington that academic collaboration is allowed. If the deal is terminated, it will send a strong signal that such collaboration is discouraged.

The pact is usually renewed every five years, but that has not happened since the last one expired in August 2023. The parties instead agreed to two successive six-month extensions, the second of which expires on August 27.

Many observers believe a long-term extension is unlikely ahead of the November US presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris. Both parties have taken increasingly tough stances on China on trade and national security issues.

The United States is actively negotiating the deal to protect its participating agencies and researchers, a State Department spokesperson said. Washington is not prejudging the outcome and is realistic about China's legal and political challenges, such as merging civilian and military research.

The United States has used short-term extensions to adjust the deal before, the spokesman added, doing so between 2016 and 2018 to renegotiate the terms of an annex aimed at strengthening intellectual property protections.

But tensions over science and technology have since worsened, as U.S.-China relations have deteriorated. Both the United States and the World Health Organization have criticized Beijing for its lack of cooperation in investigations into the origins of Covid-19.

In 2018, the Trump administration launched an initiative against espionage in China. But the Justice Department abandoned the project in 2022 after some cases fell apart amid criticism from human rights groups that the investigations, many of which targeted scientists of Chinese descent, amounted to racial profiling.

Sino-US cooperation has been introduced in some research areas that have attracted strong mutual interest. In January, the White House's top science adviser said the two countries would work together on artificial intelligence security.

Many researchers, both Western and Chinese, believe that maintaining cooperation is essential. The Covid-19 pandemic and trends such as the growth of bacterial resistance to essential antibiotics have highlighted the common interest in coordinated action against emerging threats.

It's important for young researchers to have already established connections with their counterparts for the next crisis, said Kimberly Montgomery, director of international affairs and science diplomacy at the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“We support a long-term extension of the agreement,” Montgomery said, while acknowledging the difficulties. “Things have changed over time, so there are real issues that need to be considered.” [such as] reciprocity and transparency of data.

Wang said the cancellation of the agreements would have a chilling effect not only on joint research projects, but also on the willingness of U.S. universities to approve invitations of American scholars to conferences or seminars.

