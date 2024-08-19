



Ministers met to discuss the UK's preparedness to respond to mpox after a global health emergency was declared.

More than 17,000 cases of Empox have been reported in Africa this year, with 571 deaths, following the emergence of a new clade 1b variant first identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The disease has also been found in neighboring African countries, and as far away as Sweden and Pakistan, but no cases have yet been found in the UK.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the outbreak is now a “public health emergency of international concern.”

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Exchequer for the Duchy of Lancaster, met the Health Secretary, the Foreign Secretary and Britain's Chief Medical Officer, Mr Whitty, on Monday.

Downing Street said the meeting was held “to ensure sufficient planning was in place to deal with any potential incident”.

While the strain has not yet been found in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter told Sky News it was “very likely” someone in the country already had it.

He said it could take weeks for this to be confirmed, with people showing symptoms and seeking medical attention.

The disease causes blisters to appear on the face and other parts of the body, and is spread mainly during sexual contact when fluids from these lesions are transferred.

However, it can also spread through skin-to-skin contact, when an infected person coughs or sneezes near you, or even by touching clothing, bedding, or towels used by someone infected with Empox.

According to the NHS, the Empox (formerly known as monkeypox) vaccine is now available in England in London and Manchester, targeting two groups.

The first is men who are gay, bisexual, or have sex with other men, have multiple partners, engage in group sex, or go to places where sex is allowed.

The second is an employee working in a prostitution establishment.

As of September last year, about 120,000 vaccine doses had been administered, including 78,000 first doses and 42,000 second doses.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) continually reviews the list of qualified individuals.

The first outbreak of the previous variant was recorded in the UK in 2022, after which a smallpox vaccine (effective against mpox) was approved for use in the UK.

This is the vaccine still used in the UK.

The European Union Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has updated its advice to recommend that people travelling to 16 African countries where the new variant is circulating get vaccinated before departure.

In addition to pus-filled lesions, symptoms of mpox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, and a rash.

According to the UK government, most people infected with the disease will recover within a few weeks without treatment, but severe cases may require antiviral medication.

