A rare blue supermoon is forecast as vivid red sunset skies appear over the UK





Peter Barrett / BBC Weather Watcher

Sunrise on Sunday at Hornchurch, East London

This weekend, smoke from wildfires across the Atlantic turned sunsets and sunrises across the UK into vivid, beautiful colours.

Fires raged across North America this summer, sending smoke particles flying through the jet stream into the skies above the British Isles.

These unusual shades are expected to continue through Monday, when more unstable weather will begin to disperse the smoke in the upper atmosphere.

But skywatchers could be in for a treat on Monday night as a rare blue supermoon appears over the UK.

John Bradburn/BBC Weather Watcher

The Sunday sunset in Buxton, Derbyshire, was a very red one.

Tammy/ BBC Weather Watcher

Sunset at Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire on a Sunday evening

The jet stream is a high-altitude air current that occurs when warm air from the south meets cold air from the north, and accounts for much of the UK's climate.

According to BBC weather presenter Gareth Burleigh-Harvey, the smoke particles scatter sunlight, making the sky appear more orange.

Nandrew / BBC Weather Watcher

A brilliant sunrise in Waldlingfield, Suffolk

He said this has resulted in more vivid sunsets and sunrises, which he said happened Saturday and Sunday and will continue through Monday evening.

The red, brown and orange hues create a sepia effect, creating a more dramatic look.

There is no risk to human health as the smoke is high up in the air, and the fog is expected to clear by Tuesday morning.

Copernicus

This image predicts what the smoke will look like as it moves across the Atlantic from North America to the UK at 18:00 BST on Monday.

What is a Supermoon?

A rare lunar phenomenon will be observed in the UK skies on Monday night: a blue supermoon.

Monday's full moon is not only a supermoon, it's also a blue moon, but those hoping for a blue glow from the satellite are out of luck.

dad

Super blue moon seen from Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh last August

A blue moon is the third full moon in a season with four full moons, and this one is the case. It can also mean the second full moon in a month with two full moons.

A supermoon appears brighter and larger than usual because the moon's orbit brings it closer to Earth.

The last time a super blue moon was observed in the UK was in August last year. But even if you miss this one, the next one won’t happen until 2037.

Diana / BBC Weather Watcher

Last night's sunset from Dunstable, Central Bedfordshire

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/crkm2vpy7g6o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos