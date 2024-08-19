The Mexican U.S. national team will face its regional rival on October 15 in Guadalajara





CHICAGO (August 19, 2024) The United States Men’s National Team will face regional rival Mexico on October 15 in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Kickoff will be at Estadio Akron, one of three stadiums in Mexico that will host matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, at 10:30 p.m. ET and the match will be broadcast live on TNT and Max.

The U.S.-Mexico matchup rounds out the fall friendly schedule, which kicks off with the U.S.-Canada Fan Appreciation Game on Sept. 7 at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, which will air live at 4 p.m. ET on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Primera Radio's Ftbol. [TICKETS]

The annual Fan Appreciation Game will be an opportunity to celebrate our fans. The gameday experience in Kansas City will include fun and interactive fan activations, opportunities to win prizes and much more.

Three days later, the United States hosts New Zealand at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati (7 p.m. ET; TNT, Universo, truTV, Max, Peacock and Ftbol de Primera). [TICKETS]

On October 12, the U.S. Soccer team will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by AT&T, with the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team taking on Panama at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. Kickoff on October 12 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast live on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock and Primera Radio’s Ftbol.

RENEWED RIVALRY

North America's greatest rivalry will once again be in the spotlight as the U.S. national team makes its first visit to Akron Stadium. This is the first friendly between the two teams on Mexican soil since Aug. 15, 2012, when fantastic defense and Michael Orozco's 80th-minute goal led to a 1-0 victory at the famed Azteca Stadium. The shutout remains the U.S. team's only win in Mexico in all competitions.

The USMNT currently holds a team record of seven consecutive games without a loss against El Tr, dating back to a 3-2 victory after extra time in the 2021 Concacaf Nations League Final. Most recently, goals from midfielders Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna on either side of halftime led the United States to a 2-0 victory on March 24, 2024 at AT&T Stadium and their third consecutive CNL title.

