When will UK rent inflation slow down?

A typical economic misery index is calculated by adding the unemployment rate and the inflation rate.

This may be more suitable for UK tenants.

Or like this:

Or (Injeland only, sorry) like this:

As college semesters begin and many (often young) people who have signed leases prepare to take on new price increases or lower their expectations, one question many are wondering is: Will rents go down soon?

No, well, probably not.

Instead, think about it this way: Wouldn't rents stop rising so quickly?

Perhaps so, says Sanjay Raja of Deutsche Bank.

There are optimistic forecasts that rent inflation will subside later this year.

Firstly, detailed data from RICS shows that there has been a significant drop in tenant demand for property since the pandemic began. In fact, rental demand fell into negative territory at the end of last year and is well below the long-term average. New landlord instructions have also started to show signs of improvement in recent quarters. While still below normal levels, new instructions are expected to increase by H2-24, which could absorb some of the excess demand in the market.

Secondly, there has been an increase in demand for rental properties. According to the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey, lenders have begun to increase their expectations for rental mortgages, and the H1-24 data looks quite strong. Future forecasts also suggest that demand for rental mortgages will increase further. The Building Society Association reported the sixth-largest single-quarter increase in investors seeking rental properties.

Thirdly, several property sources are pointing to a slowdown in rent inflation. Firstly, HomeLet data suggests that annual price inflation has been declining since peaking at 11% yoy in late 2023, and is now closer to 5% yoy. Zooplas’ own Rental Market Report suggests that prices are on track to rise 6.6% yoy in June 2024 (after peaking at 16% in Q4 2024), although new rents are expected to rise more slowly this year. Rightmove echoed a similar view, noting that rent inflation is set to slow to 6.8% yoy, down from a peak of 16% over the past two years. The ONS’s own polling and social trends survey also pointed to a moderation in the rise in mortgage/rent experienced by households in the past month (July was the lowest since February 2024). Finally, RICS’s three-month-ahead rent forecasts suggest that price inflation is set to ease. Since the pandemic peak, rent expectations have slowed from a peak of +65 to the current +38. While not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, the data suggests some disinflation ahead.

(Disinflation is a slowdown in the rate at which prices rise, which is unfortunately different from deflation, which is when prices actually fall.)

Another argument for normalizing rent increases is that it would be normal. Rent prices tend to track headline inflation with a lag, Raja says.

Up to now, the spike in rent inflation has been linear and partly driven by methodological changes in how private rent data are collected. Ultimately, however, as inflation normalizes, so will private rent inflation. In fact, there have only been two periods in the past 20 years when private rent CPI has outpaced headline CPI (once around 2014-16 and once now). This is an anomaly rather than the norm. With the headline CPI wedge for private rents now widening to 5.6pp, a quick correction is likely over the next year or so.

If rent inflation is rising gradually and then stabilizing, it is worth taking a closer look at why this is happening.

Of course, buyers determine the nominal price in the rental market, but it’s not like buying chocolate or a new laptop. Most renters don’t have a choice about whether or not to rent.

Additionally, starting the rental process comes with significant pressures, households often build up late (especially this time of year), finding an apartment can take a huge amount of time, and the process is fraught with information asymmetry.

This puts a lot of power in the hands of landlords, no matter how many people protest. If they force themselves into a cycle of rent increases, there is not much tenants can do.

This is good news for the Bank of England. Its rate setters seem to have accepted that renters are a useful vehicle for transmitting monetary policy. In raising rates in recent years, they have pushed up mortgage costs, and landlords have been able to pass on the increase to renters, who are apparently about a fifth of the population. That fifth is usually younger and poorer.

However, the latest view on rents from the BoE Monetary Policy Committee in their August Monetary Policy Report is as follows:

Demand for rental properties continues to cool, but supply remains limited. Rental price inflation has slowed and some real estate agents are reporting an increase in rent arrears.

As I have noted in several articles so far, the structure of the UK’s modern mortgage market, dominated by 5-year and 2-year fixed rate products, effectively introduces a delay into the transmission process. Costs rise when the product comes up for renewal. Even assuming that rates continue to fall, this suggests that there will be several more years where people will be paying higher rates when they renew. This means that much more rent inflation has yet to filter through. If so, why not?

It could be greed. There are three possible paths we can see.

1) Rents have been rising steadily here, suggesting that many landlords are simply raising prices to match the market before their costs actually increase. Good thing, if that makes sense. 2) Rent inflation remains high relative to inflation and wage growth, suggesting that landlords are continuing to pass on large mortgage increases as repairs expire. 3) The pressure on renters and supply has been so intense that prices are stagnating or even falling here.

We strongly suspect that 1) is the most likely path, suggesting that many landlords have opportunistically used the inflationary environment as a cover to increase their incomes, even though they have not yet faced rising mortgage costs. This is an undesirable consideration for renters, but is much less concerning than 2). As for 3), maybe. Maybe not. Sorry.

As the UK embarks on its slowest ever retrenchment cycle, rent costs are likely to continue to rise.

