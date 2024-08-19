Josele Ballester defeats Noah Kent in final





CHASKA, Minn. Josele Ballester is like many Spanish golfers who grew up idolizing their country's greats.

On Sunday, Ballester accomplished something that no one before him has been able to accomplish: win the U.S. Amateur.

Ballester, the rising senior at Arizona State, dominated all day and then held on late in the day against Noah Kent to win the Havemeyer Trophy at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Ballester led four holes with six holes to go, but by the time he was on the 17th tee, his lead was down to one point. However, Ballester found a way to secure his biggest victory to date, and it was one that gave him a title no Spanish golfer has ever been able to win.

“I don't think I've yet realized what just happened today,” Ballester said. “I'm very grateful to have had the opportunity to live this moment. We have a lot of great Spaniards, a lot of great legends, and to be able to add my name to that history is pretty cool.”

The cherry on the cake is that Ballester turned 21 on Sunday. The Havemeyer Trophy and everything that comes with winning the world's biggest amateur event is a nice gift.

He is Arizona State's fourth U.S. Amateur winner, joining Billy Mayfair (1987), Phil Mickelson (1990) and Jeff Quinney (2000).

Ballester's journey to becoming U.S. Amateur champion began long before he hoisted the trophy on the 18th green at Hazeltine on Sunday.

When Arizona State coach Matt Thurmond was recruiting the young talent, he and Washington coach Alan Murray were watching when Murray joked, “He's just a man among boys. He's just a big silverback gorilla, and all these little cubs are around him.”

It's a phrase that has stuck with Ballester throughout his career at Arizona State. Often overlooked on a talented team, Ballester has always been the gorilla, an alpha whose consistency shines through, even if the results don't.

In fact, he never won a college tournament, Thurmond said, but he was a three-time All-American. If it's possible to be in the top 10 of the world's amateurs and go unnoticed, he is it.

US Amateur: Hazeltine's best photos

Ranked No. 10 in the world, Ballester was the heavy favorite, according to the rankings, to face Kent, the No. 560 seed and a sophomore at Iowa. However, the crowd at Hazeltine looked more like the 2016 Ryder Cup at the same venue than it did at a U.S. Amateur championship match.

Kent was a huge fan favourite and his fan base was growing by the day. During the Round of 64, his family, girlfriend and a few other people were his only supporters. On Sunday, over 95 per cent, if not more, of the crowd was supporting Kent.

On Saturday night, after Ballester and Kent secured their spots for the game, Kent stayed at Hazeltine for more than two hours after his semifinal victory to celebrate his achievement, hanging out with friends and others on the back patio of the clubhouse.

Ballester retired to his hotel, where he ate sushi, played ping-pong to relieve stress and had a phone call with one of his idols: Sergio Garcia.

The two men exchanged text messages throughout the week, but this conversation was more in-depth.

The most important thing was to continue to be myself, Ballester said of the advice Garcia shared. That was the key for today. And the other one was how to handle the crowd, right? He’s been in that situation a few times, especially on this course, in the 2016 Ryder Cup against Phil, one of the greatest Ryder Cup matches of all time. So he told me to stay patient in my game, and the best way to show that to the other fans is with my game.

Ballester had trouble sleeping Saturday night, waking up at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and not being able to get back to sleep. He worked out, got to the course early and by 6:30 a.m., as the sun rose over fog-shrouded Hazeltine, Ballester was alone on the putting green, making some last-minute preparations.

During the morning's 18 holes, Ballester calmly took a four-point lead into the break while Kent struggled with his game. Kent said he retreated to the locker room, where he had to reset.

“I sat in the shower for 20 minutes and let all my thoughts out, and then I called Mr. (John) Harris for a while, and then Brett McCabe, my sports psychologist, and Claude (Harmon III) and got their thoughts and opinions,” Kent said. “Mr. Harris just told me to be creative. So I got on the range. I was slicing. I was hitting soft shots. I was tearing them up. I just wanted to have fun and fight.”

And Kent fought.

The crowd, which had quadrupled in size for the afternoon session, exploded on the first hole when Kent's chip from the other side of the hole hit the flagstick and then fell back, reducing his deficit early on. Ballester hit a drive on the next hole, hit a brilliant wedge and regained his four-point lead with a birdie, but Kent responded again, the crowd calling for birdie on the par-5 third.

“I knew it was going to be like this since yesterday,” Ballester said of the crowd. “I kind of enjoyed it. It's true that when the other guy is feeling good and he's getting his momentum and you see all the fans supporting him, it can be a little depressing. So it's important to face it with a good mindset, and I think that's what I did.”

Ballester led by two shots at the turn, but he quickly moved to four with seven shots to play when he won Nos. 10 and 11. Both players missed birdies on the par-4 12th hole, and by capitalizing on a four-shot lead with six shots to play, Ballester moved closer to making history.

But no champion is crowned without facing some adversity. Ballesters started on the par-3 13th, when his tee shot drifted left and he made bogey.

3 up with five to play.

On the par-4 14th, both players missed the green, with Ballester having a better position on the short fairway than Kent on the long fairway. With a short game like Seve Ballesteros' all week, it looked like Ballester could easily get it up and down.

He didn't. Kent did. 2 up with four games to play, and the pro-Kent crowd was raucous, doing everything they could to force a comeback.

It was great to have them here, Kent said of the fans, admitting they fueled his late surge.

On the par 5 15th, both players birdied, Ballester sinking his putt and giving a big fist pump like he was his idol, Garcia, while shouting Vamos!

On 16, Kent's tee shot bounced on the fairway, but from a different tee than the ones the players had used all week, Ballester's tee shot drifted to the right and was lucky to stay in bounds. He caught a putrid hole. His second shot barely made it out and sank into a penalty area, fans cheering as the ball disappeared into the brush. He managed to find the ball and hit it onto the green for his third, but with Kent having 15 feet for birdie, the lead was down to 1 with two holes to play.

The tees were moved forward on the par-3 17th hole, making it 145 yards. Kent's shot landed on a ridge and rolled away from the front-right hole spot, and Ballester's ball landed too far and gave him a tricky downhill.

That shot, I'm not going to say anything, but it was almost illegal, Ballester said. It was super fast, I couldn't really touch the ball.

Calling on his inner Sergio again, Ballester gently nudged the ball about 3 feet from the cup and confidently holed the putt for par, giving a slight punch as it fell. Kent also made par, and the pair walked between the thousands of fans milling around the 18th fairway.

On the 18th hole, Kent's tee shot went too long and landed in a fairway bunker, leaving the door open for what seemed like the first time in an hour for Ballester to attack. This was his chance to show he was a champion, and he took advantage.

Using his Jon Rahm-like power off the tee, his drive found the center of the fairway, then he perfectly placed his approach to 20 feet from the hole. When Kent's shot into the fairway bunker went too far and left, Ballester and his caddie embraced as they walked up the 18th fairway.

We looked at each other and said, 'OK, let's enjoy this last walk,'” Ballester said.

The same young man who looked like a man among boys as a junior proved he was indeed an alpha on the biggest stage on Sunday, even when the odds were against him.

The opportunities that lie ahead of him are incredible, Thurmond said. But the best part is that no matter what happens, he'll be an 80-year-old man living on the southern coast of Spain, and everyone will know him as the U.S. Amateur champion.

Ballester channeled various elements of his Spanish idols during a victory march around Hazeltine on Sunday.

Now, the youngsters of Spain will want to follow in the footsteps of the champion from Castellon de la Plana.

