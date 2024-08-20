Minority shopkeepers targeted in UK riots fear further attacks | Feature





Mobs have launched attacks in dozens of British towns and cities in recent days, some targeting businesses owned by minority ethnic Britons.

The riots began in the aftermath of a fatal stabbing attack in Southport that left three young girls dead, which agitators blamed on Muslim immigrants. As false information about the suspects spread quickly online, angry crowds took to the streets to randomly abuse immigrants and Muslims. Black and Asian British people were also targeted.

On August 3, as crowds of people caused chaos in the northern English city of Liverpool near Southport, Ardalan Osman watched live as his convenience store was looted and destroyed.

His security cameras captured the incident.

In one scene, a group of men steal cigarette cases. Some steal expensive items like vapes. A couple struggles to get through a checkout counter. But some are seen putting chocolate bars one by one in their backpacks.

“I could see everything happening,” Osman said.

He immediately called the police, but it was too late. The store was destroyed.

I was home when they broke in. They stole all my cash, vapes, cigarettes. They broke the windows. Everything was ruined.

The Ardalan Othmans store in Liverpool was vandalised by a mob who stole items and stormed the checkout counters. [Courtesy of Ardalan Othman]

He is plagued by fearful thoughts as he struggles to repair the damage.

There were more than 100 of them. If I had been inside, they could have killed me. I haven't slept properly since.

Osman lives just a short walk from his shop, but he still feels nervous. He said he constantly looks over his shoulder.

I don't feel safe at all. I check all the doors and windows before I go to bed. I'm afraid they'll come back or follow me and attack my house.

Originally from Iraq, Osman found safety in Britain seven years ago.

I have never experienced violence or any danger, but that evening was the first time it felt like Iraq.

The rioters were heard shouting nationalist slogans, “Save our children” and “There are no blacks in the Union Jack” as they caused chaos and incited fear.

If they want to take back the country, why should they target my store? What have I done to them? I pay taxes, I contribute to this country. They are not protesters, they are terrorists.

He said it would take time for the trauma to fade, but he has found comfort in the support of the community in recent days.

I don't feel lonely. People are trying to help me. It makes me feel like I can do it. [recover].

There was similar unrest hundreds of miles away in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Mohamed Idris Cafe was looted and burned.

“I left Sudan to escape the cycle of injustice,” he said. “This is not fair,” they charged. [us] To solve the problems of immigrants.

He settled in Belfast in 2012 and established his café as a vital local hub.

Mohamed Idris said he was encouraged by the support from his community after his cafe burned down. [Courtesy of Mohammed Idris]

People from Northeast Africa, the Middle East and even Pakistan all come to my cafe and it has become a second home for them, he added.

Idris was working in his upstairs office when he heard the crowd chanting his name.

They shouted, “Where is Mohammed?” and started breaking all the windows on the first floor.

After calling the police, he watched in horror as the mob set fire to his cafe.

They left nothing behind, he said.

This isn't the first time Idris has been the victim of such a crime. Last year, his computer store was completely ransacked and everything inside was stolen.

Shocked to see yet another business fail, Idris considered quitting.

I told myself, this is it, I give up, I'm going to be a foreigner here forever. I can't do this anymore.

But in the days that followed, local residents poured out messages of encouragement to him.

People said, you can't close, we need you. They told me, they want me here, he said.

Many people have donated to crowdfunding campaigns for affected businesses, with some charities raising more than £100,000 ($130,000).

I'm worried about my daughter

Pakistani entrepreneur Zia Umair is also reeling from the attack on her store, Ifix Phones, in Liverpool.

He was helping a customer when a mob swarmed his business. He saw them approaching and tried to close the shutters, but they were fast. He saw the mob swarming.

They broke windows, knocked phones to the ground and stole every last one, Umayr said.

He said he had lost about 70,000 pounds ($90,000) and was now navigating complex insurance policies.

Zia Umayr worries about her and her daughter's safety after the riots. [Courtesy of Zia Umair]

The Association of British Insurance says insurers understand this is an incredibly stressful time and are doing everything they can to help customers as quickly as possible.

Money is one thing, but I'm worried about my daughter. I can't even send her to kindergarten. With all these riots going on, what if she gets hurt?

But like Osman and Idris, he was deeply moved by the support of the community.

I was so emotional. Since then, people have come into my store and said, 'I'm sorry I did this.'

He believes that the mob and its sympathizers are not the majority.

They don't represent Liverpool, he said.

